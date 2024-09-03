Expand / Collapse search
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest shares the one thing he won’t do when stepping in for Pat Sajak

The popular game show premieres with Seacrest as the host on Sept. 9

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant praises Pat Sajak for being ‘very gracious’ Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant praises Pat Sajak for being ‘very gracious’

Tavaris Williams was grateful for Pat Sajak’s calm and professional demeanor after his surprising puzzle answer.

Ryan Seacrest is preparing to step into his new role as "Wheel of Fortune" host. 

While the seasoned television host understands he has "giant" shoes to fill as he replaces Pat Sajak, Seacrest revealed the one thing he won’t do on the popular game show.

"Don’t make any changes. Don’t touch it," Seacrest, 49, shared with "Good Morning America."

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST RYAN SEACREST SHARES 'WILD' FIRST DAY ON SET: 'MY HEART’S POUNDING'

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest point at the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up like "Wheel of Fortune" wheel

Ryan Seacrest detailed how he prepared to host "Wheel of Fortune" and revealed the one thing he won't do as he replaces Pat Sajak. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television)

"This show works, all I need to do is keep it moving. All we need to do is have fun every night, and I think if that happens this show will continue for a long time."

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has stepped into a major hosting role. 

The television personality additionally hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He explained how he felt taking over for legendary host Clark, and how similar it was to take over Sajak's spot as "Wheel of Fortune" host.

"It's out of body for me… to have watched Vanna and watched this show and Pat… what they've built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night… their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn't exist anywhere else."

— Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest explained what his experience has been like so far working with co-host Vanna White. 

Ryan Seacrest smiles for a photo with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Seacrest replaced longtime host Pat Sajak following his retirement last year. (Ryan Seacrest Instagram)

"I mean, it's out of body," he confessed. "It's out of body for me… to have watched Vanna and watched this show and Pat… what they've built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night… their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn't exist anywhere else."

Sajak and White began working on "Wheel of Fortune" together in 1982. Sajak hosted and White oversaw the letterboard.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White in the 1990s

Sajak and White began working on "Wheel of Fortune" together in 1982.  (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank)

Seacrest, who additionally hosts "American Idol," detailed how he prepared for the game show gig. 

"I’ve watched endless episodes of Pat and Vanna on 'Wheel of Fortune,'" Seacrest said. "We have played mock 'Wheel of Fortune' games in many cities across America, depending on where I am, on conference tables, in meeting rooms."

He continued, "We've had makeshift wheels and makeshift contestants for months, just to sort of get the gameplay down, and the time and the pacing down. And hopefully it all pays off."

Vanna White smiles in a slinky purple dress with "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Sajak in a black suit and tie

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023, he was leaving the game show.  (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Wheel of Fortune" announced Seacrest would take over for Sajak in June 2023 following the host's retirement.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023, that he was leaving the game show. Sajak will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.

