Wendy Williams takes son to strip club in Los Angeles: 'You gotta make it rain!'

Wendy Williams is bonding with her son in a very unique way.

On Monday’s edition of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the star revealed that she took her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., to a strip club during a trip to Los Angeles.

Williams was in L.A. to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the trip, the mother-and-son-duo hit the strip club where Wendy taught her son, 19, how to “make it rain.”

When discussing the entire ordeal, Wendy acknowledges that this was not planned ahead of time, although Kevin Jr. had asked to go months prior.

"First of all, I didn't think anything of this was going to be happening, Second of all, I think a guy is supposed to go with their father if they want to go to a strip club," the TV host said. "He asked me, like, three months ago, 'Mom, take me to a strip club.' Are you outta your mind!?"

Wendy then recalled a story about a stripper who begged to not be judged when the duo finally went to the club.

"But, when we were out in L.A., somehow the spirit hit me... 'I got two kids and I'm in nursing school and I'm only doing this… Miss Wendy, please don't judge me,'" the TV host recalled, doing her best stripper impression. “I’m like, ‘I’m not judging you. Look, can you move over to my son?’”

Williams then jokingly expressed her disdain for her son’s inability to “make it rain” on the strippers.

“I’m like, ‘Girl, come back over here,’” said Wendy as she called the stripper back.

“Do it again,” Wendy continued as she gestured sliding dollar after dollar in one fell swoop — demonstrating to her son on how to “make it rain.”

"You gotta make it rain!" Wendy proclaimed.

The 55-year-old TV personality recently accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a tumultuous year filled with personal struggles.

Williams has been open about her rocky marriage and has shared her struggles with addiction, saying in March that she had been living in a sober house.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year,” she admitted to the crowd, according to E! News. “But slowly, but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit, and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself, who will believe in you? Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you’ve got to make some hard decisions.”

The TV personality has hosted her Emmy-nominated daytime talk show for 11 years. "The Wendy Williams Show" airs on weekdays and has been extended through 2022.