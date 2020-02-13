'Walking Dead' actor Josh 'TKO' Turner arrested in Tennessee on outstanding warrant: reports

Actor Josh “TKO” Turner, who appeared uncredited as the Tattooed Savior in several episodes of “The Walking Dead,” was reportedly arrested in Tennessee on Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant for assault in Oregon.

Details of Turner’s assault charge were unclear, but he had been released from custody in Oregon by mistake, according to Heavy.com.

Turner, 34, has also had uncredited parts on “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” and “Doctor Sleep.”

He is also a professional wrestler and has trained with the WWE, Heavy reported.

He remained in jail Thursday morning, pending extradition to Oregon, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Turner is based in Newport, Tenn., the News Sentinel reported.