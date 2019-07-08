'The View' hosts find something to agree on, claim 'obviously sexism' in women's World Cup pay

After their incredible World Cup triumph, the victorious United States women's soccer team may have pulled off an even more impressive feat -- getting the hosts of "The View" to agree on something.

Monday's show opened with the hosts all congratulating the team before the discussion quickly got political and turned to the topic of equal pay and gender equality.

"The crowd went wild and made it loud and clear this team deserves more than just a trophy," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. She then played a clip showing part of the crowd chanting "equal pay" following the team's win

"The U.S. women's team brings in more revenue than the men's, more people watch them. So the question is why they are still only getting 18 cents on the dollar," Goldberg continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that female members of the team were awarded a quarter of a million dollars each and said that amount was substantial, before claiming a man would have received $1.1 million.

"But what is the purpose? I mean, because soccer players are soccer players," Goldberg replied. "So why is there such a disparity? It's not like women can't play this game. I don't understand."

Joy Behar claimed the issue of inequality stems from sexism and took a capitalistic approach to the issue, saying supply and demand should determine a player's worth.

"The ticket sales, supply, and demand. You want to go, the ticket sales determine the amount of money you should be paid. So it's obviously sexism. What else could you say?" she said.

Meghan McCain also agreed and said a capitalistic approach would be the fairest way to divvy things up and called the imbalance "straight sexism."

"When the world is saying 'equal pay' and they know that our business is crooked and nasty like this, you know, it is nasty. I'm sorry. If you are taking all that money in, and you're only giving them what? 18 cents on the dollar, something's broke," Goldberg added. "Something's wrong. Something's crooked."