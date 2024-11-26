Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham friendship fallout ‘boils down to jealousy’: expert

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham are no longer on speaking terms, according to multiple reports.

The pair's friendship ending likely "boils down to jealousy," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

"Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fall out," the host of "To Di For Daily" podcast explained. "We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today."

Markle is "furious" over Beckham's announcement of an upcoming Netflix show, The Mirror reported.

"Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle," Schofield noted. "Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. Victoria pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it."

"Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling," the royal expert added. "David and Victoria didn’t sign a contract with Netflix because they were desperate for the money… which Prince Harry alluded to in his Oprah interview. They signed a deal with Netflix to strategically control the narrative and continue to develop a sellable brand.

"More than half of the projects Meghan announced this year haven’t come to fruition," she continued. "When Meghan does manage to create something… people are critical because they have lost faith in the Harry and Meghan brand due to their negativity and dishonesty."

Beckham's docuseries will follow the creation of her fashion brand, with a behind-the-scenes look at her businesses, according to Variety.

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire – and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all," a synopsis of the show read.

Markle's own Netflix series doesn't have a release date yet, but will be a cooking show featuring the Duchess celebrating "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship," according to Deadline.

"The Beckhams are top of their game and have many milestones to celebrate, football club success, fashion and beauty business success, family and relationship success and soon to be, another Netflix documentary success," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The hotly awaited Netflix documentary about Victoria Beckham, 'The House of VB,' will drop next year."

"There will be an element of green-eyed monster where Meghan is concerned, as her cooking series, which she hopes will be connected to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is yet to receive a release date," she added. "I'm sure Meghan aspires to the Beckhams' successful lavish lifestyle and is slightly jealous of Victoria's fame and success."

Chard compared the two couple's work ethics, claiming Markle and Prince Harry have failed to deliver on several projects.

"The Beckhams, known affectionately as Miami Royalty, have achieved so much and are greatly loved by all," Chard added. "Their work ethics are spot on. They are ambitious, determined, polite, motivated and wise. They think things through carefully and take advice from their strong team. They also never overcommit and promise the moon or fail to deliver...take note, Harry and Meghan."

Chard also said that when it comes to values, "the couples are poles apart."

"The Beckham’s are authentic hardworking individuals. They hold family close to their heart and would fight tooth and nail for their whole family. The Sussexes, especially Meghan, do not share these fine qualities."

Prince Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and Markle quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what had prompted them to step back as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also aired their grievances in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by a Netflix docuseries and Harry’s explosive memoir, "Spare."

The Beckhams run in a circle of "A-list friends," Chard pointed out. "They certainly don't need the unhelpful negative drama that surrounds the Sussexes in their life, which, in turn, could damage their brand."

"I don’t believe there will be a reconciliation any time soon," she added.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich agrees.

"There isn't an underlying friendship, so there isn't a reconciliation in the cards to revert back to," she explained.

The Beckhams "want nothing to do" with Prince Harry and Markle as they represent a "failing descending brand," Fordwich noted.

Beckham and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, have a close relationship with the royal family.

"The Beckhams and especially David Beckham enjoy a warm positive relationship with the Royal family," Chard explained. "David uses his platform to carry out invaluable work for the King's foundation and trust, Prince Williams patronages and more. The Beckhams are pretty PR savvy and positive imagery with the royal family as opposed to imagery with the Sussexes is the way forward."

"David Beckham is aware that he will receive a knighthood very soon," the royal expert added.

The royal expert's advice to the Sussexes: keep moving forward.

"Hopefully the penny has dropped and Meghan and Harry have learned to adapt, drop the chink in their armor, work effectively and keep focused on their goals," Chard mused.

"People will flock to support and champion the 'Montecito Royalty' as they celebrate their future milestones."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Harry, Markle and Beckham for comment.

