Victor Cruz wants to jump start your morning

Peaches-n-Cream Waffle Dunkers

Makes 8 servings

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 8 min

Ingredients

• 1 quart yogurt, vanilla, low fat

• 1 quart + 1/3 cup peaches, canned, drained, diced

• 8 oz. fat free cream cheese, softened

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 16 whole grain waffle sticks

• 3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon Sugar

• 1-1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

• 1-1/2 tablespoons sugar

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350ºF.

2. Mix cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

3. In a blender, process the yogurt, 2 cups peaches and cream cheese until smooth.

4. Coat waffle sticks on both sides with nonstick cooking spray; place on a cookie sheet.

5. Dust both sides of waffle sticks with cinnamon sugar.

6. Toast waffles in oven for 7 – 8 minutes or until heated through.

7. Serve 1/2 cup of peach yogurt topped with 1/4 cup diced peaches, with 2 cinnamon waffle sticks.

Nutrition

Calories: 370

Total Fat: 7 g

Saturated Fat: 1.5 g

Cholesterol: 25 mg

Sodium: 410 mg

Calcium: 35% Daily Value

Protein: 12g

Carbohydrates: 63 g

Blueberry Delight

Makes 8 servings

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 1 hr 10 min

Ingredients

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 2-1/2 cups quick cooking oats

• 1 quart plus 3/4 cup Greek yogurt, vanilla, fat free, divided

• 1 cup sugar, divided

• 1 egg

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 4 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen, divided

• Flour, as needed

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350ºF.

2. Coat 9 x 9 x 2-in. pan with nonstick cooking spray.

3. In a bowl, mix oats, 3/4 cup yogurt, and 1/2 cup sugar. (See photo #1)

4. Press out oat mixture evenly in bottom of pan. (See photo #2)

5. Lightly spray top of oats with nonstick cooking spray.

6. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned; remove from oven and cool.

7. In a large bowl, whisk egg and cornstarch.

8. Add 1 quart yogurt and 1/2 cup sugar; stir until blended. (See photo #3)

9. If using frozen blueberries, toss 1 3/4 cup in flour until lightly coated;

discard excess flour.

10. Gently fold 1 3/4 cup berries into batter; pour evenly over crust. (See photo #4)

11. Bake for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

12. Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

13. Cut into 8 pieces.

14. Garnish each piece with 1/4 cup blueberries.

Nutrition

Calories: 330

Total Fat: 3.5 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 25 mg

Sodium: 70 mg

Calcium: 15% Daily Value

Protein: 15 g

Carbohydrates: 61 g

Dietary Fiber: 4 g

