Victor Cruz wants to jump start your morning

Peaches-n-Cream Waffle Dunkers
Makes 8 servings
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 8 min
Ingredients
• 1 quart yogurt, vanilla, low fat
• 1 quart + 1/3 cup peaches, canned, drained, diced
• 8 oz. fat free cream cheese, softened
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 16 whole grain waffle sticks
• 3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Cinnamon Sugar
• 1-1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
• 1-1/2 tablespoons sugar
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 350ºF.
2. Mix cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.
3. In a blender, process the yogurt, 2 cups peaches and cream cheese until smooth.
4. Coat waffle sticks on both sides with nonstick cooking spray; place on a cookie sheet.
5. Dust both sides of waffle sticks with cinnamon sugar.
6. Toast waffles in oven for 7 – 8 minutes or until heated through.
7. Serve 1/2 cup of peach yogurt topped with 1/4 cup diced peaches, with 2 cinnamon waffle sticks.
Nutrition
Calories: 370
Total Fat: 7 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Cholesterol: 25 mg
Sodium: 410 mg
Calcium: 35% Daily Value
Protein: 12g
Carbohydrates: 63 g
Blueberry Delight
Makes 8 servings
Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 1 hr 10 min
Ingredients
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 2-1/2 cups quick cooking oats
• 1 quart plus 3/4 cup Greek yogurt, vanilla, fat free, divided
• 1 cup sugar, divided
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 4 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen, divided
• Flour, as needed
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 350ºF.
2. Coat 9 x 9 x 2-in. pan with nonstick cooking spray.
3. In a bowl, mix oats, 3/4 cup yogurt, and 1/2 cup sugar. (See photo #1)
4. Press out oat mixture evenly in bottom of pan. (See photo #2)
5. Lightly spray top of oats with nonstick cooking spray.
6. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned; remove from oven and cool.
7. In a large bowl, whisk egg and cornstarch.
8. Add 1 quart yogurt and 1/2 cup sugar; stir until blended. (See photo #3)
9. If using frozen blueberries, toss 1 3/4 cup in flour until lightly coated;
discard excess flour.
10. Gently fold 1 3/4 cup berries into batter; pour evenly over crust. (See photo #4)
11. Bake for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
12. Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
13. Cut into 8 pieces.
14. Garnish each piece with 1/4 cup blueberries.
Nutrition
Calories: 330
Total Fat: 3.5 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Cholesterol: 25 mg
Sodium: 70 mg
Calcium: 15% Daily Value
Protein: 15 g
Carbohydrates: 61 g
Dietary Fiber: 4 g
