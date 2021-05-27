Vanessa Redgrave will not star in Italian film featuring Kevin Spacey

Vanessa Redgrave will not star in an upcoming Italian film that is expected to feature a cameo from Kevin Spacey .

A representative for the British actress has issued a statement confirming that, despite initial reports, Redgrave will not make an appearance in "L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio," or "The Man Who Drew God."

"Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film, ‘The Man Who Drew God,’" her spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film."

The Oscar-winning actress' participation in the movie was first reported over the weekend, with film producer Louis Nero confirming Redgrave's role. Louis Nero told Variety Redgrave would be playing a small cameo as a piano teacher if she could travel from England to Italy. ABC News also said Frank Nero, Redgrave's husband, will be starring as the main character of the film.

"I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Frank Nero told the outlet. "I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie."

A rep for Redgrave did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. Redgrave and Franco tied the knot in 2006.

It was reported earlier this week that the gig will be Spacey's first film role since his misconduct allegations came to light. Spacey lost his role as President Frank Underwood in Netflix’s "House of Cards" in 2017, when the first allegations against him surfaced.

Two years ago, a man who said Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit. Another second case of sexual misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey was dropped in October 2019 after Los Angeles prosecutors decided that it couldn't move forward without the participation of the accuser, who died earlier this year .

Spacey was facing charges of sexual battery after the accuser, a massage therapist, referred to as John Doe in an anonymous suit filed in September 2018, claimed that the actor grabbed his hand and was forced to touch Spacey's genitalia during a massage in 2016.

The alleged victim also said that Spacey grabbed him by his shoulders in an attempt to kiss him and tried to fondle him.

Additionally, Spacey was named in a lawsuit in New York by a man who went by the name "C.D." C.D. has accused Spacey, 61, of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 years old. C.D. allegedly met Spacey in the actor’s suburban New York acting class before the abuse. However, it appears the case may not move forward as a judge ruled back on May 3 that, in order to proceed with his case, it was required for the plaintiff to come forward within 10 days. Spacey's legal team is now asking the court to dismiss the case.

