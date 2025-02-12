'Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder says farm life gives him balance he can't find in Hollywood

"Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder admits that living on a farm is "hard work," but he wouldn't have it any other way.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, The Brother's Bond Bourbon co-founder explained that there's a certain level of "respect" that comes with living on a farm that "populated, urban areas" just don't understand.

"It's a lot of work, but the reality of it is like, especially with these fires that just happened in California. You know, for me, that's how I grew up. Right here in Louisiana. For me, it gives me a sense of balance."

"But what people don't realize is, a vast amount, a pretty large percentage of Americans, live that way. They respect and love that lifestyle. We live here now," he said.

Somerhalder continued, "While . . . the very populated urban areas may not get it, they still benefit from it because they benefit from the quality products and produce that these people produce. So there's this amazing sort of flow of commerce and business and sort of like mutual respect that I love."

Somerhalder, his wife, "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed, their two kids and nearly 20 animals all live together on a farm. In 2019, the couple left Los Angeles.

In 2023, Somerhalder told E! News that he preferred the farm life to his life in Hollywood.

"Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family," he told the outlet at the time. "Every stop, you're pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you're moving through the farm."

While raising their daughter, Bodhi, and their one-year-old son, the couple enjoy growing herbs, including rosemary and lavender, and taking care of multiple animals such as cows, mini-donkeys and goats.

"It is a lot of work," Somerhalder added. "It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms ... and how they all live on the farm together is really special."

"We're farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots," he said.

Since Somerhalder left the acting industry behind a little over five years ago, he's directed his focus on his bourbon company, Brother's Bond, which he owns with his "Vampire Diaries" co-star, Paul Wesley. The actors launched their brand in 2021.

"Paul Wesley and I, you know, we did ‘Vampire Diaries’ for eight years. And, you know, it's funny, like season two, Paul and I said to each other, ‘We should do a bourbon.' I mean, these guys, you know, my character loved bourbon. He drank it at seven in the morning, but the thing is, these boys, they bonded on-screen over bourbon. And then Paul and I bonded off-screen over bourbon," Somerhalder said.

"Vampire Diaries" was on-air for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. Along with Somerhalder and Wesley, the drama series starred Nina Dobrev, Candice King and Kat Graham.

Somerhalder attended Fred Minnick's New Orleans Bourbon Festival prior to SuperBowl LIX. The actor told Fox News Digital that Minnick has given him "so much lift" beneath his wings in the bourbon industry.

"I think while there are a lot of headwinds into the sort of, you know, food and beverage or alcohol industry, the reality of it is, is that that community that's built, that community and within the food and beverage industry is so potent, and it's so powerful that I think when we stitch this country back together through soil and through food and through beverage and community, we just win in every shape and form on the economy side, on the community side.

"And this all comes from whiskey and food, right? So, as these economies grow, our educational systems get better, our water systems get better," Somerhalder continued. "You know, after school programs get better, recreational centers get better. So, this is how we're going to build America. And it's really powerful. And this is not like some political statement. This is about people and Americans and whiskey. It's a very powerful time. And so that's what I'm really excited about."

