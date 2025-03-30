Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Departed

Richard Chamberlain, 'Shogun' star, dead at 90

The 'king of the miniseries' was a '60s heartthrob and became a teen idol after his starring role as Dr. Kildare

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Richard Chamberlain, star of film, theater and television, died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 90.

Chamberlain died of complications following a stroke two days before his 91st birthday, his representative confirmed.

Born George Richard Chamberlain, the beloved actor was known as the "king of the miniseries," and starred in "Shogun," "The Thorn Birds," "Wallenberg," and the original 1988 screenplay of "The Bourne Identity."

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now," his longtime partner, Martin Rabbet, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

BRUCE GLOVER, JAMES BOND VILLAIN, DEAD AT 92

Richard Chamberlain wears blue sweater and white shirt.

Richard Chamberlain, known as "king of the miniseries," died following stroke complications. He was 90. (Screen Archives)

"He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul.  Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure." 

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

After graduating from college with a bachelor's degree in arts, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for 16 months in Korea and rose to the rank of sergeant.

Upon returning to Los Angeles, Chamberlain pursued acting and co-founded Company of Angels, a Los Angeles theater group. His first television appearance was for a guest spot on Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1959. 

Actor Richard Chamberlain sits under yellow umbrella

Chamberlain starred in "Dr. Kildare" from 1961-66. (Bettmann)

Richard Chamberlain on the red carpet

Richard Chamberlain had roles on "Island Son," "Touched by an Angel," "Blackbeard" and "Nip/Tuck." (Jason LaVeris)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He then began appearing in popular American television series, including "Gunsmoke," "Mr. Lucky," and "Riverboat," before landing the role of "Dr. Kildare," which earned him his first Golden Globe Award in 1963.

Along with the rise of his acting career, he became a successful singer, and scored a top 10 hit with a vocal version of the theme song for Kildare, "Three Stars Will Shine Tonight." 

Chamberlain previously told Fox News Digital that the success of "Dr. Kildare" was swift. The show chronicled the adventures of a young medical intern and his surgeon mentor.

"It happened kind of fast," he said. "We started getting fan mail at an enormous rate. Something like 12,000 letters a week, which [the network] had never really experienced before. Even Clark Gable wasn’t getting that much fan mail. And the studio, of course, answered it all. I didn’t have the time or energy. But that made me realize something was happening that might be overwhelming."

Richard Chamberlain portrait maroon shirt.

Richard Chamberlain worked for decades in Hollywood. (Silver Screen Collection)

"And then if we ever had any breaks in the shooting schedule — I was under contract at MGM at the time — the studio would send me to do publicity or work," Chamberlain continued. "Sometimes we would encounter rather enthusiastic crowds of people… People lined up for miles just to get my autograph. I thought, ‘This is wonderful. I’m very pleased they want this.’ But I didn’t quite know why they wanted it. It made me realize that ‘Dr. Kildare’ caused quite a stir."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Shogun" earned Chamberlain accolades, and another Golden Globe Award in 1981. He won another Globe in 1984 for Best Actor in a Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV in "The Thorn Birds."

Chamberlain previously told Fox News Digital that as a romantic leading man, it would have been "a disaster" and "awful" for his career if the public had known the truth about his sexuality. 

The screen icon didn't come out as a gay man until he was nearly 70 years old.

Yvette Mimieux and Richard Chamberlain lie together on a mattress

Yvette Mimieux and Richard Chamberlain lie together on a mattress in a scene from the film 'Joy In The Morning', 1965.  (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

"I had to be very careful and very circumspect," he said. "Magazines did lots and lots of interviews, and they sort of suspected. They would ask me questions like, ‘When are you going to get married and have children?’ I would say, ‘Well, not quite yet. I’m awfully busy.’ I had to be careful for a long time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "It was inhibiting, but I got so used to it that it was just habitual to be sort of careful and on guard in certain situations. Yes, I would’ve been a happier person to be out and free and all that. But I already had so much to be happy about. I was a working actor, and that’s the main thing I wanted out of this lifetime."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending