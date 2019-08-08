Universal's 'The Hunt' that satirizes killing of 'deplorables' slammed online, called 'beyond sick' and 'disturbing'

Universal's "The Hunt" isn't even out yet but many are taking to Twitter to react to the film's trailer calling it "beyond sick" and "disturbing."

"The Hunt," which was previously going to be titled "Red State vs. Blue State," is billed as a satire that follows wealthy thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing "deplorables."

"Universal is releasing a horrific movie about hunting down people called The Hunt. They pulled the ads but they have not stopped its release. Absolutely irresponsible movie and fosters hate and killing of people who don’t believe the same as the hunters. Hollywood be shamed," a user wrote.

Another shared: "I just read a report on the movie “The Hunt” that comes out soon. this is why I can’t pick a side. A movie about rounding up a group of “deplorables” and HUNTING them is ok? Put all the gun laws on the books but we’re entertained by a movie about killing Trump supporters."

"Really @UniversalPics, you greenlit a movie like this in this era of political violence and mass murder. I will no longer pay to watch your movies if you release this movie," another tweeted.

"Its very sickening to find out they literally made a movie where the left hunts the right! People talk about how we live in a very violent area AND YET you put out shit like this? DONT you dare start blaming other people WHEN this shit continues to happen! #thehunt," tweeted a user.

Someone else shared: "#TheHunt is the most disgusting and terrifying thing I have ever heard. You yell about gun control and then release a movie about shooting people who are against your views. Open up your eyes people. God help us all."

"The idea & trailer for The Hunt is disturbing. The fact it was done by the same people responsible for The Purge movies speaks of how much Hollywood believes & desires our nation to devolve into Civil War, chaos, & a place where only Leftist elites survive," a user tweeted.

"Universal is releasing a movie next month called 'The Hunt' that depicts Trump supporters being hunted down like animals. That is BEYOND sick," one user shared.

Universal Pictures told Fox News on Wednesday: "Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of The Hunt have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as we move forward."

“The Hunt” stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz and Hillary Swank and is scheduled to be released on Sept. 27.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.