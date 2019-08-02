'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo called racist for negative comments about Kamala Harris

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo caught some serious backlash on social media after she made critical comments about Kamala Harris that some took to be racially charged.

Pompeo tuned in to the second night of debates between the Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress responded to a tweet from Bloomberg that highlighted the “emerging trend” of Harris going directly after Joe Biden during these kinds of debates.

“Because she’s overconfident and believes he is her only competition,” Pompeo wrote.

The remark caught immediate and widespread backlash from her followers who derided the comment as racism.

ELLEN POMPEO HASN'T SPOKEN TO PATRICK DEMPSEY SINCE HE LEFT 'GREY'S ANATOMY'

“It's disappointing that you single out the black woman as "overconfident" when she is actually defending her record against the frontrunner whose campaign has been solely fighting her, calling her "slippery and slick" and other slurs. On that stage Biden was her only competition,” one user wrote.

'GREY'S ANATOMY' STAR ELLEN POMPEO ROBBED WHILE ON VACATION IN ITALY

"Black women are allowed only a certain amount of confidence. must always yield something to whatever white man is around," another noted.

"Despite your “activism”, you decide that disparaging a woman for doing the same thing other men did tonight was your contribution to the discussion. Disappointing...but not surprising. That 53% has many faces, but I see you," wrote another user.

"Let me be very clear this was racist," a more direct user noted.

Later in the night, Pompeo defended her tweet and called the implication that it was racist, “weak.”

“Not sure why my comment is now a racial comment ..so weak.. two people on a stage with a bunch of others they all came off a certain way and they are up there for intreptation [sic]... stop looking for s--- to get mad about,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star ended the night writing: "Goodnight everybody ...love you all no matter what ... you can feel anyway you want ....but so can I ...and have love for everyone ❤️💋💯."