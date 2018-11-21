UFC star Rachael Ostovich details alleged gruesome attack by MMA fighter husband: ‘He punched me repeatedly’

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich described a violent attack by her MMA-fighting husband, Arnold Berdon, that allegedly took place on Sunday.

"After a night out with family, [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground," Rachael says in her petition for a restraining order filed in Hawaii and obtained by TMZ.

"I gasped for breath and escaped thru [sic] balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up sev. times. Cracked orbital."

Additionally, Ostovich claims this incident wasn't the only time her husband had physically beaten her and cited a specific occurrence on May 6, 2018 where he allegedly repeatedly punched her in her legs, leaving bruises.

Ostovich filed a restraining order on Monday and claimed Berdon is a danger to her 5-year-old daughter. Per the terms of the temporary restraining order, which is set to expire on May 18, 2019, Berdon must stay 100 feet away from both of them.

Ostovich was slated to fight against Paige VanZant early next year on Jan. 19, but has since pulled out of the bout “as a result of these injuries.”

In a statement to Fox News, Ostovich's manager, Brian Butler-Au said Ostovich will need time to recover from her injuries, but notes that the fight may happen in the future.

"Unfortunately, we have had to pull Rachael off this fight card," he explained. "Her injuries were serious enough that she can no longer train and heal in time for this fight. She hopes that the fight can be rescheduled for a later date but at this point is just focused on healing physically and mentally."