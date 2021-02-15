UFC president Dana White comments on Gina Carano's firing from 'The Mandalorian'

UFC president Dana White spoke out about former MMA fighter Gina Carano’s firing from "The Mandalorian."

Carano previously fought in Strikeforce and EliteXC with a winning record before calling it quits in 2009 to pursue acting. Recently, she was fired after two seasons on the "Star Wars" spinoff series after posts she made on social media prompted backlash from followers.

According to the New York Post, White was asked about Carano’s current situation on Saturday at UFC 258 where he explained that he believes she simply made a mistake with her online presence.

"Leave her alone. We make mistakes, we all make mistakes," White said. "For everybody to go in on her … I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him, such a d------."

White was referencing ESPN’s top UFC reporter, who shared a video over the weekend criticizing Carano for comparing modern conservatives to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

"As a Jewish person, and as a human being, it just doesn’t sit well," he says in the video, shared to his Instagram. "And I wish she would have never posted that. And quite frankly I wish someone would have talked to her about her social media posts over the past year. Some of them not even political. Just in general, they felt off to me. I am sorry she has gone down this path."

Carano played Cara Dune in seven episodes of "The Mandalorian" across its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. She was rumored to be the center of the upcoming "Mandalorian" spin-off "Rangers of the New Republic" at Disney+, but Disney has not announced casting for the show.

Carano, meanwhile, has already moved on to another project. The fighter-turned-actress partnered with The Daily Wire for a new film project she says she’s been dreaming of developing and producing for quite some time.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true," the star told Deadline in a statement. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them."

While details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, the upcoming film will be released exclusively to The Daily Wire’s members in an effort to bolster its growing entertainment division.