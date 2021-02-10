Gina Carano faces backlash for social media posts, 'not currently employed' by 'Star Wars'

Gina Carano is facing backlash for recent social media posts.

The conservative actress has drawn ire in the past over various political statements that have irked fans, such as messages about face masks and voter fraud.

A slew of new social media posts has placed "The Mandalorian" star at the center of controversy again after she shared some thoughts on Tuesday night.

According to Variety, Carano, 38, shared a message on the social media platform in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," read the post, which was originally composed by another account.

A second post contained a photo of a person wearing cloth masks to cover their face and head with the caption: "Meanwhile in California."

The outlet reports that both posts were removed from her Instagram by Wednesday afternoon.

Others remained, however, including one that reportedly read "Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f--king wild," as well as another that said, "Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself."

Twitter was ablaze with "#FireGinaCarano" while accounts related to Disney -- parent company to Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise -- were tagged requesting she be dropped from the cast of Disney+'s hit "The Mandalorian."

It seems that the messaging took, as Lucasfilm said in a statement obtained by the outlet that Carano "not currently employed by" the company.

Additionally, the statement said that "there are no plans for" the actress to be employed by Lucasfilm "in the future."

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," concluded the statement.

Carano played Cara Dune in seven episodes of "The Mandalorian" across its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. She was rumored to be the center of the upcoming "Mandalorian" spin-off "Rangers of the New Republic" at Disney+, but Disney has not announced casting for the show.

Reps for the star and Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.