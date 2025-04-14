'Stranger Things' star, 22, still lives at home with parents despite Hollywood success

22-year-old Finn Wolfhard hasn't left the nest just yet.

The "Stranger Things" star still lives with his parents, despite the huge success he's found with the mysterious science fiction show.

Wolfhard resides in Vancouver, when he's not working — the TV star wrapped season five of "Stranger Things" in December. The hit Netflix series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

"I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents," Wolfhard told People magazine.

Wolfhard has moved out on his own a few times, but has always found his way back to his family.

"I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting ‘Stranger Things,’ but I have since moved back in with my family," he told the outlet.

"We have a place in Vancouver," Wolfhard said. "We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great."

Wolfhard began his acting career in the mid-2000s. He caught his big break in 2016 after being cast as Mike Wheeler in "Stranger Things." The actor was 13 years old while filming the first season.

Since then, he has gone on to star in "It," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Carmen Sandiego" and most recently, "The Legend of Ochi."

Wolfhard isn't the only "Stranger Things" star to live with his parents. Millie Bobby Brown, who famously stars as Eleven in the Netflix show, lived with her parents in Georgia while filming the TV series until they told the actress she couldn't have any more animals.

Brown promptly moved into a house next door, where she takes care of 60-plus animals with husband Jake Bongiovi.

"I live next to my parents. I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, ‘I want another dog.' And they were like, ‘No, you can’t fit any more dogs in your room,'" the TV star said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"And I was like, ‘Well, I want a rabbit and I want farm animals.’ So I moved out, and I moved next door," Brown added.

