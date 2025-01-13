Carrie Underwood joined by Village People, Lee Greenwood at Trump inauguration events

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration events will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Village People and Lee Greenwood.

Underwood issued a statement on Monday, saying she is "honored" to be able to perform as Trump takes the oath of office on January 20 at the U.S. Capitol.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said, according to The Associated Press. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood, the 2005 "American Idol" winner, will be singing "America the Beautiful" and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" after Vice President-elect JD Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.

The '70s disco group Village People have been a staple during Trump's rallies over the past year, with hits like "Y.M.C.A" and "Macho Man" being played.

The group is slated to perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls and a rally he's holding in Washington in the day leading up to his inauguration.

Village People shared a statement on Facebook on Monday. "We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the band said.

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," they continued. "Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

The Associated Press reported that along with Greenwood, opera singer Christopher Macchio is set to make a performance during Trump's inauguration festivities.