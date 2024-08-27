Country singer Parker McCollum displays 'athlete'-like reflexes after falling off the stairs: 'No shame'

Parker McCollum's boots were not made for walking.

The 32-year-old took an awkward tumble on his New Mexico stage on Friday, his first concert back since becoming a father for the first time.

The "Like a Cowboy" singer did, however, display some quick reflexes. After he fell off the stairs, guitar in hand, he did a side somersault and stuck the landing.

In video captured by a fan, the country artist looks stunned as he gets back up on his feet and walks across the stage.

Fellow country musician Corey Kent, who was McCollum's special guest in Rio Rancho, poked fun at his buddy later in the show, examining the stairs to see if they were stable.

"I got to check this for you," Kent said in a video he shared on his own Instagram.

"Come on, dog," McCollum pleaded.

After being assured by Kent that things were "good," McCollum asked his fellow musician if he'd "ever busted a-- on stage" before.

"One time in Florida," Kent shared. "I got up."

Kent tried to assuage the situation by implying McCollum looked like "an athlete" when he fell.

"That s---'s already on TikTok," McCollum said. "Come on with it baby! I got no shame! I don't give a damn."

Fans in the comments section of Kent's Instagram praised McCollum for his impressive handling of the situation.

"Saving the guitar is like not spilling your beer," one person wrote.

"He needs credit he did it with a whole guitar in his hand," another user commented.

"Wish I fell that gracefully quick tuck and roll. I just ugly fall," a fan joked.

"I don’t know that it gets any more graceful than that lol," another reiterated.

McCollum is in good company. Other country stars, including Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and Carly Pearce, have all wiped out as well over the years.

Fox News Digital reached out to McCollum's agent to see how he was doing after the fall. His next stop on his "Burn It Down" tour is in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 31.