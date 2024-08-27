Expand / Collapse search
Country singer Parker McCollum displays 'athlete'-like reflexes after falling off the stairs: 'No shame'

McCollum is currently on his 'Burn It Down' tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Parker McCollum's boots were not made for walking.

The 32-year-old took an awkward tumble on his New Mexico stage on Friday, his first concert back since becoming a father for the first time. 

The "Like a Cowboy" singer did, however, display some quick reflexes. After he fell off the stairs, guitar in hand, he did a side somersault and stuck the landing.

In video captured by a fan, the country artist looks stunned as he gets back up on his feet and walks across the stage.

Parker McCollum in a black long sleeve shirt and white hat looks down at his guitar on stage

Parker McCollum awkwardly fell off the stairs during his Rio Rancho, New Mexico, concert. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Fellow country musician Corey Kent, who was McCollum's special guest in Rio Rancho, poked fun at his buddy later in the show, examining the stairs to see if they were stable. 

"I got to check this for you," Kent said in a video he shared on his own Instagram.

"Come on, dog," McCollum pleaded.

Corey Kent in a white t-shirt and black hat smiles as he looks to his left and plays the guitar on stage

Fellow country singer Corey Kent teased his pal Parker McCollum for taking a tumble. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images))

After being assured by Kent that things were "good," McCollum asked his fellow musician if he'd "ever busted a-- on stage" before.

"One time in Florida," Kent shared. "I got up."

Parker McCollum looks like he's yelling on stage in a black long sleeve shirt with his guitar across his chest

Parker McCollum said he "had no shame" after falling off the stairs. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Kent tried to assuage the situation by implying McCollum looked like "an athlete" when he fell.

"That s---'s already on TikTok," McCollum said. "Come on with it baby! I got no shame! I don't give a damn."

Parker McCollum in a navy shirt, grey suit and black cowboy hat at the CMAs

Parker McCollum attends the Country Music Awards in May 2024. (Sebron Snyder/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Fans in the comments section of Kent's Instagram praised McCollum for his impressive handling of the situation. 

"Saving the guitar is like not spilling your beer," one person wrote. 

"He needs credit he did it with a whole guitar in his hand," another user commented.

"Wish I fell that gracefully quick tuck and roll. I just ugly fall," a fan joked. 

"I don’t know that it gets any more graceful than that lol," another reiterated.

McCollum is in good company. Other country stars, including Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and Carly Pearce, have all wiped out as well over the years.

Parker McCollum in a blue shirt and jeans plays the guitar on stage for a Toby Keith tribute

Parker McCollum took part in the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute in Nashville, Tennessee, this past July. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Fox News Digital reached out to McCollum's agent to see how he was doing after the fall. His next stop on his "Burn It Down" tour is in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 31.

