Jason Aldean, Kid Rock join Carrie Underwood at Trump inauguration events

Billy Ray Cyrus and Rascal Flatts are also slated to perform

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling Video

Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling

Brittany Aldean dishes on life with her country star husband, Jason Aldean.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will join Carrie Underwood and a number of A-listers scheduled to perform during President-elect Trump's inauguration weekend, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee said on Wednesday.

Aldean, who is a five-time Grammy nominee and has been a vocal Trump supporter, is set to perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, following Trump's inauguration. 

The Village People and a "surprise musical guest" are also scheduled to perform. 

Kid Rock will perform at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. on Sunday on the eve of Trump's inauguration. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood are also set to perform at the rally. 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM ‘AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL’ AT TRUMP INAUGURATION

Kid Rock with Trump and Jason Aldean performing

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will join Carrie Underwood and a number of A-listers scheduled to perform during President-elect Trump's inauguration weekend. ( Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty; John Pyle/Getty Images)

"The pageantry is wonderful. I’m excited about all of that," Greenwood, who will sing his hit "God Bless the USA," told The Associated Press on Wednesday morning. "I’m excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD JOINED BY VILLAGE PEOPLE, LEE GREENWOOD AT TRUMP INAUGURATION EVENTS

Lee Greenwood with Trump

Lee Greenwood with Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October.  (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" during Trump's swearing-in ceremony. 

Underwood issued a statement on Monday, saying she is "honored" to be able to perform as Trump takes the oath of office on January 20 at the U.S. Capitol.

Kid Rock performing

Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention in July.  (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

Carrie Underwood wears sparkling dress.

Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" during Trump's swearing-in ceremony.  (Getty Images)

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox wrote on Instagram that he was "happy and humbled and grateful for the opportunity." LeVox played at Trump’s first inauguration and promised that it will be a "night to remember," thanking South Dakota governor Kristi Noem in his post.

Trump with Jason Aldean

Trump with Aldean during an October campaign rally.  (Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images)

The Starlight Ball will feature a performance from Gavin DeGraw, a singer-songwriter best known for the song "I Don’t Want to Be," which was used as the theme song for the CW show "One Tree Hill."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

