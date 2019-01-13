Travis Scott confirms Super Bowl Halftime performance with Maroon 5, announces partnership with NFL and DreamCorps

Before signing on to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, Travis Scott teamed up with the NFL to donate $500,000 to Dream Corps and other charities.

"Dream Corps has been at the forefront of social justice issues pioneering new initiatives that close prison doors and open doors of opportunity for all. The donation comes on the heels of the NFL's 'Inspire Change' program which was announced Friday," a rep for the rapper said in a statement.

AL SHARPTON BLASTS TRAVIS SCOTT FOR SIGNING ON TO PERFORM AT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW



"I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation," Scott, 26, said in a statement. "I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

Scott came under fire when he and Maroon 5 agreed to perform at the halftime show in light of protests supporting Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cardi B and Rihanna reportedly declined to perform with Maroon 5 in support of Kaepernick, while Jay-Z confirmed that he turned down the gig in 2017. Jay-Z reportedly also tried talking Scott out of performing.

Comedian Amy Schumer credited herself for urging artists to boycott football's biggest night.