Cardi B won't perform at Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

Cardi B's rep set the record straight on why the rapper refused to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5, with whom she collaborated on No. 1 hit "Girls Like You."

Sources told Page Six that Cardi, 26, demanded $1 million and "the red carpet treatment" to perform at football's biggest night, but her publicist shot down the claims.

"The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false," Cardi's rep told Page Six. "There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement ... But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend."

Maroon 5 reportedly had issues finding guests who'd participate in the performance before signing on rapper Travis Scott, as many artists planned to boycott the Super Bowl to show support for Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knee during the national anthem to police brutality against people of color.

Rihanna, who collaborated with Maroon 5 on "If I Never See Your Face Again," was reported to have previously turned down a spot on the halftime show in support of Kaepernick.

Rapper Jay-Z, who said he turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, is rumored to be trying to talk Scott out of performing at the 2019 game.