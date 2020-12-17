Top movies that came out in 2020 despite the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, it shuttered movie theaters around the world which forced many studios to consider alternate release options.

They turned to on-demand video and streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu to release the highly-anticipated films.

Other films kept to traditional releases, making most of their box office revenue from overseas sales.

Check out the top movies that came out amid the pandemic below:

Tenet

The epic spy thriller from "Dark Knight" trilogy director Christopher Nolan grossed $359.9 million against a $200 million budget, making the bulk of its cash from the Chinese box office.

It was finally available for home release on December 15th.

Hamilton

One of the biggest Broadway shows ever hit Disney+ for paying subscribers. Walt Disney Studios reportedly acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the film for $75 million.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The mockumentary is the sequel fans finally got from Sasha Baron Cohen's first "Borat" film. It was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Mulan

The live-action remake dropped on Disney+ in September for an extra $30 fee and was also released into select theaters abroad.

Trolls: World Tour

Universal decided to release the animated sequel on video on demand in April for a $19.99 fee. Within a month, the movie has racked up nearly $100 million in rentals.

Run

The Hulu psychological thriller starring Sarah Paulson became the streaming service's most-watched original movie ever in its opening weekend.

Extraction

The Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller netted 99 million views on Netflix since it premiered in April. The sequel is expected to start shooting in 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984

The DC Comics superhero sequel is set to debut on both HBO Max and in U.S. movie theaters on Christmas Day. The $200 million-budgeted action movie will stream on HBO Max for a month at no additional cost to subscribers.