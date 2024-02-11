Go Back
  Published
    21 Images

    Super Bowl LVIII celebrity sightings: PHOTOS

    See the stars as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

  • Taylor Swift looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. 
    Taylor Swift looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. 
    Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN
  • Sheryl Crow attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
    Sheryl Crow attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII
    Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
    Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Luke Combs looks on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII
    Luke Combs looks on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with her children Sterling and Bronze
    Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with her children Sterling and Bronze before the NFL Super Bowl  football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. 
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Images
  • Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
    Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada. 
    Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lindsey Vonn attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium
    Lindsey Vonn attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Jay-Z arrives before th NFL Super Bowl f
    Jay-Z arrives before the NFL Super Bowl football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. 
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Images
  • Lana Del Rey listens to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII
    Lana Del Rey listens to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. 
    Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Latifah attends Super Bowl LVIII
    Queen Latifah attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium
    Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds look on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII
    Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds look on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Shaquille O‚ÄôNeal attends Super Bowl LVIII
    Shaquille O‚ Neal attends Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024. 
    Anthony Behar/Sipa USA / IMAGN
  • Carrot Top attends Super Bowl LVIII
    Carrot Top attends Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
    Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN
  • Gordon Ramsay attends the Super Bowl LVIII
    Gordon Ramsay attends the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Reba McEntire attends the Super Bowl LVIII
    Reba McEntire attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Jason Kelce watches teams warm up before the NFL Super Bowl
    Jason Kelce watches teams warm up before the NFL Super Bowl football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. 
    AP Photo/George Walker IV / AP Images
  • Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
    Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Bill Cowher attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium
    Bill Cowher attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
  • Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key and Elise Key attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
    Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key and Elise Key attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty Images
