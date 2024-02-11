Move Back
Super Bowl LVIII celebrity sightings: PHOTOS
See the stars as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
- Taylor Swift looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024.read more
- Sheryl Crow attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Luke Combs looks on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with her children Sterling and Bronze before the NFL Super Bowl football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.read more
- Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada.read more
- Lindsey Vonn attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Jay-Z arrives before the NFL Super Bowl football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.read more
- Lana Del Rey listens to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.read more
- Queen Latifah attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds look on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Shaquille O‚ Neal attends Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024.read more
- Carrot Top attends Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevadaread more
- Gordon Ramsay attends the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Reba McEntire attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Jason Kelce watches teams warm up before the NFL Super Bowl football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.read more
- Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Bill Cowher attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key and Elise Key attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
