Tom Sandoval says he gets Botox above ears to hold hair in place

By Emily Kirkpatrick | New York Post
Tom Sandoval reveals his extensive maintenance routine. 

Tom Sandoval reveals his extensive maintenance routine.  (Instagram/TomSandoval1)

Tom Sandoval does not fool around when it comes to his beauty regimen.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, spoke with PopSugar about his extensive routine, although he said that rumors of its rigorousness have been wildly overblown.

“I actually really don’t take that long to get ready! I typically get ready pretty fast,” he said — thanks in part to the Botox injections he gets above his ears.

When asked for his opinion on the injectable, the TomTom owner said he prefers to emote: “I know it’s preventative. I personally just like the movement in my forehead. My eyebrows are a very expressive part of my look and my personality, so it’s just not something I really do.”

“You know what, though, I have done it,” he added. “Just above my ears, I’ve done Botox. When I smile, my ears move up a lot and it keeps my hair from going over my ears.”

But that being said, it’s not something he does regularly, explaining, “I’ve done it twice and it lasts for a long time.”