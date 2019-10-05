Henry Winkler has been feuding with Tom Hanks since 1989

Henry Winkler was in the hot seat during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Thursday night.

A viewer called in and asked the "Barry" star about what exactly happened between him and Tom Hanks on the set of the 1989 film "Turner & Hooch."

The Emmy-winner, 73, threw some not-so-subtle shade at the 63-year-old Oscar-winner.

‘HAPPY DAYS’ STAR HENRY WINKLER AND HIS WIFE REVEAL THE SECRET BEHIND THEIR 40-YEAR MARRIAGE IN HOLLYWOOD

"What was the real reason why you and Tom Hanks didn't get along on the set of 'Turner & Hooch,' and did you ever wind up seeing that movie?" the fan asked.

Winkler responded: "I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into Jeffrey Katzenberg’s [chairman of Disney Studios at the time] office. ‘Do you have everything with you? Go home.'”

The "Happy Days" star added that before being fired he “got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog.”

Cohen then asked Winkler if he went to see the film in theaters. “I don’t even remember the title of that movie," Winkler said.

HENRY WINKLER TWEETS WHILE FISHING, SHOWS OFF GREAT CATCH

He wound up being replaced by director Roger Spottiswoode.