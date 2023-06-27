Tom Cruise's co-stars get candid, Kim Kardashian reveals bedroom secrets
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
CRUISE CONTROL - Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-stars reveal what actor is really like behind the scenes. Continue reading here…
RISKY BUSINESS - Kim Kardashian admits to being a member of the mile-high club, says she prefers 'passionate' makeup sex. Continue reading here…
ROYAL HEALTH SCARE - Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer. Continue reading here…
‘HE WAS FRAGILE’ - Journey’s Jonathan Cain recalls frontman Steve Perry leaving the band for good. Continue reading here…
‘NOT MY VIBE’ - Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine was 'mortified' by dad at school drop-off. Continue reading here…
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY - Vanna White requests pay raise on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement: report. Continue reading here…
‘EFFECTS OF FENTANYL’ - Former 'Eight is Enough' star Adam Rich's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…
‘CONNERS’ CONFESSIONS - John Goodman feels 'terrible' for Roseanne Barr after controversy: ‘She’s just her own person’. Continue reading here…
‘FAMOUS LAST WORDS’ - Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm turned down major film offers, changing Hollywood history. Continue reading here…
TITANIC DISCOVERY - 'Titanic' director James Cameron reveals he 'knew the truth' Monday morning about submarine disaster. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA