Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Tom Cruise's co-stars get candid, Kim Kardashian reveals bedroom secrets

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Tom Cruise on the red carpet smiling in a white shirt and suit split Kim Kardashian in a green patterned top

Tom Cruise's co-stars talked about their time working with the actor while Kim Kardashian talked about her preferences in the bedroom with Hailey Bieber. (John Phillips/Antoine Flament)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CRUISE CONTROL - Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-stars reveal what actor is really like behind the scenes. Continue reading here…

RISKY BUSINESS - Kim Kardashian admits to being a member of the mile-high club, says she prefers 'passionate' makeup sex. Continue reading here…

ROYAL HEALTH SCARE - Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer. Continue reading here…

Steve Perry sings into the microphone wearing a yellow shirt, reaching out into the air with his hand

Journey’s Jonathan Cain reflected on Steve Perry's decision to leave the band. (Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives)

‘HE WAS FRAGILE’ - Journey’s Jonathan Cain recalls frontman Steve Perry leaving the band for good. Continue reading here…

‘NOT MY VIBE’ - Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine was 'mortified' by dad at school drop-off. Continue reading here…

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY - Vanna White requests pay raise on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement: report. Continue reading here…

‘EFFECTS OF FENTANYL’ - Former 'Eight is Enough' star Adam Rich's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

John Goodman points at the camera and smiles next to Roseanne Barr in a black dress with a white flower on it

John Goodman shared whether he would work with Roseanne Barr again. (Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media)

‘CONNERS’ CONFESSIONS - John Goodman feels 'terrible' for Roseanne Barr after controversy: ‘She’s just her own person’. Continue reading here…

‘FAMOUS LAST WORDS’ - Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm turned down major film offers, changing Hollywood history. Continue reading here…

TITANIC DISCOVERY - 'Titanic' director James Cameron reveals he 'knew the truth' Monday morning about submarine disaster. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending