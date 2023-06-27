Tom Cruise's co-stars get candid, Kim Kardashian reveals bedroom secrets

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CRUISE CONTROL - Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-stars reveal what actor is really like behind the scenes. Continue reading here…

RISKY BUSINESS - Kim Kardashian admits to being a member of the mile-high club, says she prefers 'passionate' makeup sex. Continue reading here…

ROYAL HEALTH SCARE - Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer. Continue reading here…

‘HE WAS FRAGILE’ - Journey’s Jonathan Cain recalls frontman Steve Perry leaving the band for good. Continue reading here…

‘NOT MY VIBE’ - Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine was 'mortified' by dad at school drop-off. Continue reading here…

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY - Vanna White requests pay raise on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement: report. Continue reading here…

‘EFFECTS OF FENTANYL’ - Former 'Eight is Enough' star Adam Rich's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

‘CONNERS’ CONFESSIONS - John Goodman feels 'terrible' for Roseanne Barr after controversy: ‘She’s just her own person’. Continue reading here…

‘FAMOUS LAST WORDS’ - Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm turned down major film offers, changing Hollywood history. Continue reading here…

TITANIC DISCOVERY - 'Titanic' director James Cameron reveals he 'knew the truth' Monday morning about submarine disaster. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube