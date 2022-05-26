'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey left behind a gift for her mom before she died by suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey left behind a note and a gift for her mother before she died by suicide.

Posey's mother Marcy Gatterman opened up about the 16-year-old's final days in a recent interview with E! News.

"The days and weeks leading up to this, it seemed fine to me," Gatterman told the outlet. "I didn't go through her phone. For prom, she went with a bunch of friends. And the next day, everything was fine."

However, on May 1, Posey took a family car after her mother left to go to the store and never returned.

Her body was found on May 2 and the cause and manner of death was confirmed by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday in a release shared online.

The 16-year-old pageant star died by "asphyxia due to ligature hanging and the manner is suicide," according to authorities.

"She left a note for me and then one for her best friend," Gatterman revealed. "The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever."

Posey had also ordered a blanket for her mother, which arrived two weeks after her death. The blanket was discovered by the pageant queen on TikTok and meant to be like a hug.

"Dear Mom, even when I'm not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always. Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you," a note with the blanket said, according to Posey's mom.

Gatterman also emphasized parents should be checking in on their children, and encouraged children to open up to their parents.

"Parents who have teenagers, check their phones," she said. "And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need."

Posey got her start on "Toddlers and Tiaras," the same TLC show that launched the career of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson . The TLC show ran for seven seasons and ended in 2013. The show followed families as their young children competed in beauty pageants .

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).