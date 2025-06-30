Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence on Trump pardon in first interview since release from prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are still standing after a marathon legal saga led them to prison, prompting their daughter's fight for their pardons and President Donald Trump granting them their release.

The former "Chrisley Knows Best" duo voiced their gratitude towards the president while speaking out for the first time since their release from prison on "My View with Lara Trump" over the weekend.

"I just look at what the man [Trump] has gone through, what his family has gone through, and I said to Savannah [their daughter], ‘How can we complain?’ I said, ‘What the media has done to us, they did to him a million times more,’" Todd said while seated beside his family.

"God obviously knew that all of us were strong enough to endure it, and we're still standing. It was just a blessing to know that not only is the man that we had our faith in in 2016 is the same man we have our faith in in 2025."

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively.

Their sentences were later reduced before they were fully pardoned earlier this year.

During their interview with Lara Trump, each member of the Chrisley family revisited the moment they found out about the pardon.

Savannah and her younger brother Grayson heard the news from Trump himself.

"When we heard President Trump's voice, Grayson's tears just started rolling, and seeing the look on his face [knowing] that, now this has all finally come to an end, it was so surreal," Savannah recalled.

"Honestly, I was shocked when he [Trump] called me… I think also a big thing was he asked [pardon czar] Alice Johnson, ‘Is this a commutation or is this a full pardon?’ And she said, 'As of now, it's just a commutation.' He goes, 'Nope, nope. We're going to give them a full pardon. Give these people get their lives back, and I was just in total shock."

Trump's landslide victory last November was Savannah's only hope of seeing her parents come home from prison. She had been advocating for their release since they went to prison in January 2023, and reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer.

Todd also said he recognized the significance of Trump's 2024 victory, and everyone around him in prison began "screaming and yelling" when he was declared the winner.

"They knew, they felt in their spirit, that if President Trump wins this election, there's hope for all of us," he added.

Todd was notified of his pardon and called Savannah to confirm the news.

Julie, on the other hand, was told that her name had just been uttered on the news, so she called Savannah to see what had happened. After a couple of attempts, Savannah finally answered.

"She said, ‘He did it. He signed it,’ and I just started busting out crying. Everyone was looking around, and then I just hung up. I was so nervous that I just hung up. It was the craziest thing and everybody was just looking at me because, unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news, so they're like, ‘Are you okay?’ I'm like, 'I am, I'm getting out of here…' it was just unreal," Julie recalled.



