Todd and Julie Chrisley face poisonous snakes, mold and asbestos in prison, kids say: 'It's a nightmare'

It is apparently more than just a hard knock life for Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Two of the couple's children, Savannah and Chase, are admonishing the living conditions in which their parents find themselves in - deeming the environment "a nightmare."

"They both have no air. No air conditioning … They're both in states where it gets 100+ degrees. And there's no air conditioning," son Chase alleged on his sister's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." He had recently returned from a multiday visit to his father.

Todd is currently serving 12 years at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is serving seven years at the Federal Maritime Commission Lexington, in Kentucky.

"And mom has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her," Savannah added of her mother's cell.

"That to me is an issue," Savannah stated.

"No s---….I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. Like that's just ridiculous," Chase lamented.

"Air conditioning is the least of it. Whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah continued.

"It's not ‘Fear Factor,’" Chase retorted.

"I mean Chase, it is prison, so we're not gonna sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons," Savannah acknowledged.

Both Chase, 27, and Savannah 25, acknowledged that their parents were going to garner minimal sympathy from outsiders - but that no one would understand these qualms until one of their own family members was put in prison.

"What's so sad is these people are speaking out about it or want to speak out about it, are being retaliated against. And it's just wrong," Savannah said of inmates trying to expose the living conditions. According to Savannah, her parents "have the fight in them," and have been able to persevere.

"They have remained loyal to each other," Chase added. "They love each other. But the thing about is - that's the biggest organized crime that I've ever seen - is the government. Owning and operating places like this to where it's making money for them, but it's literally putting peoples lives in danger just from the conditions."

Todd and Julie have maintained their innocence since being charged in 2019.

Neither prison immediately returned Fox News Digital's request for comment.