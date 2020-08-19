Todd Chrisley says he gets laser treatments and Botox after fans accuse him of getting a facelift

Todd Chrisley admitted to getting routine laser treatments and Botox after several fans accused him of getting a facelift.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star posted two photos on Instagram over the weekend, one with facial hair followed by one with a bare face. The latter looked unrecognizable to his followers.

“I am back to basic and boring,” he said after he tried to convince his wife, Julie, to let him keep his facial hair.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna commented, “You look 12.”

Chrisley, 51, responded, “Well, thank God for laser, Botox and prayer.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave Chrisley a higher age than Rinna, 57, and said, “You look 18.”

“You always know exactly the right lie to tell,” the “Chrisley Knows Best” star responded.

Other fans of the Georgia native accused him of a variety of plastic surgery procedures.

“Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?” one person asked.

Another said, “Awww man... but my God you look like a teenager! What in the world else are they putting in that botox?! 😂 Love you & your entire family!”

“That isn't your face love the hell out of you Todd but we know what you look like and this anit [sic] it please don't be another Khloe Kardashian,” one fan said.

One fan told Chrisley, “😂🤣😂🤣 thank your plastic surgeon...your face is allllll filler.”

In the comments section, the real estate mogul revealed he gets “halo laser and hydro facials.”

While he didn’t explicitly deny the facelift or plastic surgery fans, his daughter Savannah took to the comments and clapped back at one person.

“You don’t have a facelift every 6 months,” she said. “It’s Botox LOL.”