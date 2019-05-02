Today on Fox News, May 2, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Attorney General Barr's testimony on Wednesday. Meet the sisters behind the veteran-owned "Sword & Plough." "Cooking with Friends": Jehmu Greene makes a traditional Liberian rice dish.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Eric Trump on Attorney General Barr's testimony before the Senate.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Art Laffer, former economic adviser to President Reagan.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Uprising in Venezuela" - Clashes continue in Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaido calls for more protests and the U.S. pressures disputed President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Fox News' Rich Edson has the latest developments. Democrats continue to press Attorney General Barr over his handling of the Mueller report, and Republicans maintain the president committed no crimes. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses interpreting the special counsel’s report, the 2020 race, and his new novel, "Collusion." Plus, commentary by Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The Mueller report, the battle over infrastructure, Attorney General Barr's hearing and the latest in the 2020 presidential race will be the leading topics of discussion among the following guests: Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot; U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News digital politics editor.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., explains why he’s introducing legislation to make sure all voices are heard on college campuses. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks about what he saw at the southern border, and Dr. Ronnie Floyd discusses the National Day of Prayer.