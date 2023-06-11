Tim Allen slammed by 'The Santa Clauses' co-star, joining list of Hollywood actors who didn't get along

Hollywood stars, they're just like us. Work drama can't always be left at the office, and it sometimes turns ugly when it comes home.

Some long-running feuds between entertainment industry giants have ebbed and flowed and grown into larger-than-life tales. Tim Allen is the latest star to be caught in a public feud after his "The Santa Clauses" co-star, Casey Wilson, accused him of "bad behavior" on the set of the film.

We take a look at a few of the biggest conflicts in Tinsletown through the years.

BILL MURRAY'S ON-SET ALLEGATIONS CONTINUE TO ROCK HOLLYWOOD: A LOOK AT HIS LONG HISTORY OF CELEBRITY FEUDS

Tim Allen

Tim Allen's behavior on "The Santa Clauses" set allegedly wasn't in line with the spirit of Christmas.

TIM ALLEN TURNS 70: HIS JOURNEY FROM ‘THE TOOL MAN’ TO ‘LAST MAN STANDING’

"Tim Allen was such a b----," Casey Wilson, who appeared in the pilot episode of the TV reboot, said during an episode of her podcast "B---- Sesh," via Variety. "It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever."

Wilson, who starred on "Saturday Night Live" between 2008 and 2009, filmed with Allen for the episode and said he "was so f---ing rude." "The Santa Clauses," which is a reboot of the Disney film franchise "The Santa Clause," recently finished filming its second season.

"So, I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen, and I’m supposed to throw things at him," Wilson recalled during the podcast episode. "I think he’s a burglar. So, he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene."

"So, I’m throwing things at him," she continued. "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You got to tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me, and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’"

Allen had everyone "walking on eggshells" on-set, according to Wilson.

"People just looked frantic," she recalled. "When he was done, he was so f---ing rude, never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable."

"It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," Wilson explained. "And they hustle in his stand-in, lovely man who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b----. And this is the best … I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.‘"

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Allen for comment.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy

As "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" – starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth – makes headlines, the origin story is a reminder of the 2015 "Mad Max: Fury Road" movie.

Though the film was nominated for – and won – a handful of Academy Awards, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy had a very public feud while filming.

In "Blood, Sweat & Chrome," a 2022 book that sheds light on the film that grossed nearly $375 million at the worldwide box office, Theron explained the brother-sister dynamic she shared with Hardy, and she ultimately says the rift between the two A-list performers shouldn’t have spilled into production in the myriad of ways they allowed it to.

"It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible. We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that," she explains in an excerpt, according to Vanity Fair.

However, on-set crew members further revealed the incident that allegedly sent Theron over the edge was after Hardy arrived to film three hours late while she sat waiting for him in the War Rig while in full costume.

"I remember vividly the day," camera operator Mark Goellnicht explained of the Oscar-winning film that took home six awards out of its 10 nominations. "The call on-set was 8 o’clock. Charlize got there right at 8 o’clock, sat in the War Rig, knowing that Tom’s never going to be there at 8 even though they made a special request for him to be there on time."

Goellnicht alleges that Hardy "was notorious for never being on time in the morning. If the call time was in the morning, forget it — he didn’t show up." He maintained that Theron laid into Hardy when he finally did arrive for their scheduled call time, explaining that Theron didn’t hold back in her admonishment of Hardy.

Theron and Hardy have been outspoken about the blowup in years past, and in the book, Theron said she genuinely was concerned for her safety and felt a woman mediator could alleviate much of the schism between herself and Hardy.

"It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it because I didn’t feel safe," Theron said. "… I don’t want to make excuses for bad behavior, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared sh--less."

"In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways," Hardy said about the confrontation. "The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. … I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

Vin Diesel and The Rock

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson once said he would not be returning to any "Fast & Furious" movies after a solid stint behind the wheel of the franchise.

His feud with Vin Diesel began well before Johnson posted about wrapping "The Fate of the Furious" in 2016. He has starred as Luke Hobbs since the 2011 release of "Fast Five."

Diesel's been in the driver's seat of his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T as an ex-con with extreme family values, Dom Toretto, since "The Fast and The Furious" debuted in 2001.

VIN DIESEL EXPLAINS FEUD WITH DWYANE JOHNSON: ‘A LOT OF TOUGH LOVE’

When The Rock thanked a handful of his castmates for his experience on "The Fate of the Furious" and left out Diesel, the gloves – or tires – seemed to come off.

"Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't," Johnson wrote. "The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a--es. When you watch this movie next April, and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

Diesel shared his own video response, saying he was happy to be home with family: "Honestly, give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything."

Months later, Diesel said he was actually friends with The Rock: "I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," he told USA Today in 2017. "I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne."

He added, "I protect everybody, including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me."

When "Fate of the Furious" was released in 2017, viewers couldn't help but notice that Johnson and Diesel weren't in any scenes together.

Years later, Diesel was back to adding fuel to the feud rumors when he told Men's Health that his critiques of Johnson's character was due to his own role as the film's producer.

"We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love," he said. "Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

The Rock wished the franchise well in 2021 when he announced his departure from any future "Fast" films. When the Hollywood Reporter asked about Diesel's "tough love" comments, Johnson replied, "I laughed, and I laughed hard."

Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford recently confirmed a long-standing rumor that he clashed with Brad Pitt over creative differences on their hit film "The Devil's Own."

The "1923" star detailed how Pitt first developed the script, and then Ford was offered the part of NYPD Sgt. Tom O'Meara. Pitt portrayed an IRA terrorist on a mission to procure anti-aircraft missiles in the United States.

HARRISON FORD ADMITS TO CLASHING WITH BRAD PITT ON ‘THE DEVIL’S OWN' SET: ‘IT WAS COMPLICATED’

"I admired Brad. First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor," Ford told Esquire. "He’s a really decent guy, but we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not."

Ford collaborated with Pakula on "Presumed Innocent," the 1990 legal thriller Alan directed and co-wrote. "The Devil's Own" became Pakula's last project before he died in a vehicle accident in 1998.

"Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle," Ford remembered. "And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing."

The "Indiana Jones" star admitted he didn't see eye-to-eye with Brad on the film's direction.

"I worked with a writer — but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on," he said.

"Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much, very much."

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw were best friends on "Sex and the City," but in real life, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker likely wouldn't meet up for cosmopolitans at any New York haunt.

Despite publicly vowing to never return to her character after years of animosity toward her co-stars, Cattrall recently signed on for a stint on "And Just Like That," the "SATC" reboot.

The popular HBO show about life, love and the pursuit of the perfect female friendships began in 1998 and ended after six seasons in 2004.

Two movies were also released, and a third was rumored to be in the works, but the film could not get off the ground. Cattrall told Variety following the second movie, "Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.'"

Their on-set issues reportedly began years ago and contract negotiations appeared to be at the forefront of their disputes.

KIM CATTRALL FILMS ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ REBOOT WITHOUT SEEING SARAH JESSICA PARKER AMID FEUD: REPORT

The year the show ended, Cattrall confirmed that money played a part in her exit.

"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of 'Sex and the City.' When they didn’t seem keen on that, I thought it was time to move on,'" Cattrall said during an interview on "Friday Night with Jonathan Ross."

Years later, Parker told Time that it was "heartbreaking" to hear any negative narrative associated with her relationship with Cattrall.

Cattrall confirmed she didn't speak to any of her cast members during a 2017 interview about whether she was the holdup for contract negotiations. She also said her co-stars never tried to contact her and called the experience a "toxic relationship" at best.

"This is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan. "I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is."

When Cattrall's brother died by suicide in 2018, she shared a specific Instagram post tagging Parker.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona," Cattrall wrote.

When the idea came about for "And Just Like That," Parker told the Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall had "made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue." She also said there had never been a "catfight."

"There has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to … so that’s been kind of painful for me also," she said.

Lucy Liu and Bill Murray

Bill Murray reportedly had issues with his "Charlie's Angels" co-star Lucy Liu.

The pair worked alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in the cult classic flick based on the '70s television show.

Liu shared on the "Asian Enough" podcast that while rehearsing for a scene, Murray began to "hurl insults," which prompted her to confront the "Groundhog Day" actor about whether he was speaking to her directly.

She hesitated to share "specifics" but said Murray was not present prior to shooting the scene and then became somewhat unhinged while filming.

PRINCE HARRY, WILLIAM JOIN BRITNEY SPEARS, JENNIFER ANISTON, ANGELINA JOLIE IN HOLLYWOOD'S WORST FAMILY FEUDS

"I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?" she recalled.

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it."

Liu continued, "Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I."

Years later, they've buried the hatchet and have seen each other at a "Saturday Night Live" reunion.

"He came up to me and was perfectly nice," she recalled. "But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked."

She added that she didn't "want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect at the end of the day."

Years before Liu's issues with Murray, Richard Dreyfuss confessed to life imitating art while on set of the 1991 comedy "What About Bob?"

Dreyfuss portrayed psychotherapist Dr. Leo Marvin in search of rest and relaxation with his family at his quaint mountain retreat, only for a phobia-filled patient named Bob (played by Murray) to find him and cause chaos for Dr. Marvin.

"He was an Irish drunken bully is what he was," Dreyfuss recalled in a 2019 interview about a dinner where Murray became inebriated.

"He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'" Dreyfuss claimed.

"There was no time to react because he leaned back, and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound."

As the story goes, Murray missed the shot.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" aired from 1990to 1996 and helped make Will Smith a household name.

Behind-the-scenes, though, creative differences were brewing for his co-star, Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for three seasons.

During an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" in 2020, Will chatted with a psychologist about wanting to release something that's been troubling him for "nearly 30 years."

"My painful situation was around the ‘Fresh Prince,’" he explained. "I had a feud, a war of words that I’d been in with Janet that I never thought would get resolved."

Hubert was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1993 at the peak of "Fresh Prince" popularity, and Will and Janet had not spoken positively about each other since.

The two finally buried the hatchet during the sitcom’s HBO Max reunion special, which according to People was the first time the two saw each other in 27 years.

"They offered me this really bad deal in the third season. They said, ‘You’ve got two months and two weeks of work, and you cannot work anywhere else,'" she recalled on the episode. "So, that meant my salary was cut. I had a new baby and a husband who was out of work, so I said no. I did not accept their offer."

‘FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR’ STARS WILL SMITH, JANET HUBERT REFLECT ON DECADES-LONG FEUD: ‘I WAS HURT, DEEPLY’

She added, "I was never fired, but the misconception was always there. I was trapped — what could I do? They said, ‘OK, then we’re going to recast your role,’ and I said, ‘What can I say?’ I was hurt, deeply."

Hubert remembered how Smith made comments about her leaving the show that hurt her and her career.

"You were going forward and getting bigger and bigger, we knew you were going to be huge," she told Smith. "I lost everything — reputation, everything — and I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words — calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. And it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business."

She added, "I felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward, and I’m sorry that I have blasted you to pieces."

Smith thanked Hubert for sharing how she felt and attempting to put the pieces back together of their fractured relationship.

"I didn’t know that, when I look back now, it’s obvious that you were having a hard time and I felt like you hated me," Smith said. "I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to the show, celebrate your contribution to my life."

Smith added, "The person I want to be is someone who protects you, not someone that unleashes dogs on you."

William Shatner and George Takei

The famous "Star Trek" co-stars have been at each other's throats for decades.

Along with Nichelle Nichols and Leonard Nimoy, Takei and Shatner starred on the original TV series from 1966 to 1969.

They also both appeared in several franchise films.

WILLIAM SHATNER REVEALS WHY HE WON'T RETURN TO SPACE: IT WOULD BE LIKE ‘REVISITNG A LOVE AFFAIR’

Takei, who played Sulu on "Star Trek," first claimed Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk, was difficult to work with and attempted to steal scenes.

Their feud on set boiled over into real life when, years later, Shatner failed to attend Takei's wedding to husband Brad Altman. Shatner claimed he was never invited, but Takei stuck with his "no-show" story.

Takei recently gave more weight to their feud when he claimed he experienced "zero gravity" longer than Shatner. In 2021, Shatner made history when he became the oldest living person to travel into space during an 11-minute trek aboard the New Shepard spacecraft . He was 90 years old.

But Shatner was the one offering up condolences to his former co-star.

"Poor George is eaten up with jealousy for 60 years," Shatner exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I feel sorry for him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman

They each earned an Academy award for their roles in "Kramer vs. Kramer," but Meryl Streep wasn't exactly ready to become an Oscar winner because of Dustin Hoffman's heavy hand.

A late adjustment to the script (Hoffman plays a Manhattan executive learning how to parent while also in the throes of a custody battle with his ex, Streep) sent Hoffman down a tailspin as he had been deep in character and refused to change course toward a more progressive approach.

During the first take of the 1979 film, Hoffman slapped Streep for real.

"This was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie," she told the New York Times in 2018 while addressing her support of the #MeToo movement.

"It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed."

She added, "They will be fixed because people won’t accept it anymore. So, that’s a good thing."

Hoffman later apologized for his actions.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am," he said at the time.