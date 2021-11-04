‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: ‘Say a prayer everyone’

Joe Exotic has been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer.

The 58-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, broke the news on Instagram Wednesday.

"Everyone, it is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer," he captioned the post. "I am still waiting on the results from other test [sic] as well."

"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this!" he shared, referring to his longtime rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill the animal rights activist. In July of this year, a judge ordered that he be resentenced.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!" wrote Exotic. "And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

On Monday, Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed suit in Tampa, Florida against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions. According to the documents obtained by Variety, the 60-year-old alleged that Royal Goode Productions continued to use footage of the couple in the upcoming "Tiger King 2" despite only signing appearance release forms for the first documentary.

Netflix declined to comment on the manner.

In the lawsuit, Baskin also alleged that the original project was described to her as being "an expose of the big cat breeding and cub petting trade akin to the documentary feature film entitled ‘Blackfish.’"

"Perhaps most pernicious is the overarching implication in ‘Tiger King 1’ that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997," the docs added.

Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

"Tiger King 2" will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.