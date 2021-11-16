'Tiger King 2': What it's about, when it airs and everything you need to know

About a year and a half after "Tiger King" took Netflix and pop culture by storm, a sequel series is set to hit the streamer.

The docuseries followed the rivalry between big cat enthusiasts Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and Carole Baskin. The end result saw Maldonado-Passage be sentenced to prison for his participation in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin.

The beloved series is now getting a follow-up.

Dubbed "Tiger King 2," here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

CAROLE BASKIN’S RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST NETFLIX OVER ‘TIGER KING 2’ DENIED

When does it air?

"Tiger King" season two will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The season will be comprised of five episodes.

As is the case with all of Netflix's original content, the streamer is the only place where "Tiger King" can be streamed.

‘TIGER KING’ JOE EXOTIC SAYS HE HAS ‘AGGRESSIVE’ PROSTATE CANCER: ‘SAY A PRAYER EVERYONE’

What's it about?

The show will expand on the information presented in the original, including the disappearance of Baskin's previous husband, Don Lewis.

Fans of "Tiger King" will remember that Baskin launched her big cat empire with the help of Lewis, her second husband, and his money before he mysteriously disappeared. Many have accused the activist of knowing more than she lets on about the incident — including accusations that she fed him to tigers — but she maintains that she doesn't know anything about Lewis' fate.

"He told me he was in danger," an interviewee says in a clip from the show obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "He said it was over money. He had some problems with some people in the U.S. They were really bad men. I asked, 'Bad men?' He said, 'Very, very bad… They will kill you.'"

Alan Schreier, an ex-boyfriend of Baskin's, also reflects on the "horrible stuff" Lewis did to Baskin, adding that Lewis hung around an "unscrupulous type of people."

CAROLE BASKIN SUES NETFLIX OVER ‘TIGER KING 2’ FOOTAGE

"I believe he was a good man, but by the end, he made a mess," an unidentified man adds.

The happenings of Maldonado-Passage's life since being imprisoned also seem to be a topic of the show, which features a phone call from the former zookeeper in prison, as well as interview footage of him addressing his feud with fellow zookeeper Jeff Lowe.

Maldonado-Passage, who has since been diagnosed with cancer and written a memoir, can be heard saying he'll "make a deal with the devil" if he must in the trailer.

Will Carole Baskin's lawsuit affect anything?

Since the release of the first season of "Tiger King," Baskin has been open about her dislike for the show, claiming she was told it would focus on a different angle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In opposition to the upcoming season, Baskin sued Netflix over the footage of her they plan to use for the show, which was leftover footage from the first season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It doesn't seem that the lawsuit will affect anything, however, as Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson said on Monday that he would not have time to issue an injunction before the premiere, per the Tampa Bay Times.