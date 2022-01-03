Expand / Collapse search
'Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to be resentenced on Jan. 28

A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence

Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic.

A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver determined the trial court wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term.

A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison. But the appeals court said the court should have calculated his advisory sentencing range between 17 1/2 years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Scott Palk set the resentencing for 10 a.m. and granted the defendant's request to be transported to Oklahoma City for the hearing. (Netflix US/AFP via Getty Images)

Maldonado-Passage, who maintains his innocence, also was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Last month, attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper said he was delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing. Maldonado-Passage announced in November that he has prostate cancer, and he was transferred from a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina.

