The Weeknd, Angelina Jolie spotted together during Los Angeles outing

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were snapped exiting celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, setting the rumor mill ablaze with speculation about what their night out may have entailed.

After spending hours at the high-end Italian eatery, the pair were sure to leave separately so as to not be photographed together.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner wore a black silk dress and trench coat while the "After Hours" singer, 31, kept it simple in a denim look and black boots.

While it’s possible the mother of six and Canadian crooner shared a romantic evening together, the pair also could’ve met up for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, is looking to further his career in Hollywood.

THE WEEKND BOYCOTTING FUTURE GRAMMYS AFTER BEING SNUBBED FOR ‘AFTER HOURS’ RECORD

"They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Tesfaye — who played a memorable role in Adam Sandler’s "Uncut Gems" and co-wrote an episode of "American Dad" last year — is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series "The Idol," which he co-created with Reza Fahim and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson.

ANGELINA JOLIE UPSET COURT DIDN'T LET KIDS TESTIFY IN CUSTODY CASE: SOURCE

The plot involves a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner — who also happens to be a cult leader.

The "Blinding Lights" singer dated Bella Hadid in 2015, breaking up in 2016 and reuniting in 2017 after he had a 10-month fling with Selena Gomez. They split for good in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jolie, who celebrated her 46th birthday last month, has reportedly been reconnecting with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She was photographed leaving her British ex’s apartment building in Dumbo last month wearing a long, tan trench coat and holding a pricey bottle of Peter Michael wine.

For more from Page Six, click here.