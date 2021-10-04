‘The Talk’ announces Natalie Morales joining on as permanent co-host

Natalie Morales is joining "The Talk" on a full-time basis following her public exit from NBC News after a 22-year run at the Peacock network.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join ‘The Talk’ family," executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said, according to Deadline. "We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team.

"In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience," the statement continued.

Morales called the new post "an extraordinary opportunity" and said she loves "the new energy and direction" of the show, which has fielded questions about its cast since Sharon Osbourne departed the show in March and was replaced by Jerry O'Connell – a move that appears to be a hit thus far.

"I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going," Morales added of the move to join ‘The Talk’ in a permanent capacity.

Morales will make her debut on the Emmy-winning daytime program on Oct. 11 and while she’ll see herself as the show’s newest face, Morales isn’t the only newbie on the roster.

Akbar Gbajabiamila joined the panel last month in the wake of Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth leaving the show in August. Welteroth had only been on the panel for less than a year.

"The Talk" made its season 12 return on September 13.

A rep for "The Talk" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.