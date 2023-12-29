Taylor Swift's brother charms Travis Kelce's family at Christmas: took it to 'new holiday heights'

Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin, is taking Christmas to "new holiday heights."



As Swift and Travis Kelce's romance continues to heat up, the pop star and the NFL player's families are becoming close. Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie, gave Austin a stamp of approval for his Christmas spirit.

During the "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular" podcast episode, Kylie chose Austin as the "New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week."

TAYLOR SWIFT SHARES CHRISTMAS WITH TRAVIS KELCE AS SHE ATTENDS CHIEFS GAME IN KANSAS CITY

When Travis, 34, asked Kylie to choose one person who she thinks took their game to "new holiday heights," she replied, "Whoever wore the Santa suit."

"Ooh, nice, that was Austin Swift," Travis confirmed before he added, "It was Santa Claus."

"That was a full commit, and I respect that," Kylie, the wife of Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and also an NFL player, reacted.

Travis agreed and praised him for his holiday ensemble: "It was a full commit. And he killed it."

He continued to talk highly about his girlfriend’s brother, and shared the thoughtful gift he received from Austin.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS PRAISE TRAVIS KELCE AFTER STEAMY VIDEO RESURFACES OF HIM WEARING NOTHING BUT A TOWEL

"He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," Travis explained. "It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time."

Austin gave Travis a VHS copy of the 1994 film "Little Giants." The movie is about two brothers’ rival youth football teams, which is appropriate since Travis and his brother Jason play for different NFL teams.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE DIDN'T BUY BIRTHDAY RING; HER FRIEND SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Travis and Taylor’s families appear to be getting closer, especially during the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, was in Philadelphia for Jason’s game with the Eagles against the New York Giants. Taylor, 34, was joined at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders by her parents, her brother and Travis’ dad.

Taylor was photographed arriving to see her man play in the holiday football game.

The "Bejeweled" singer-songwriter was seen arriving at the stadium in a golf cart. She wore black patterned tights, a short black-and-white plaid skirt and a black jacket with white accents.

She also wore her signature red lipstick, a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a Santa hat featuring Travis' jersey number, 87.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Taylor's brother was spotted at the game in his Santa costume, topped off with a Chiefs hat.

It was the eighth Chiefs game Taylor has attended to support Travis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.