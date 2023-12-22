Taylor Swift fans praise Travis Kelce after steamy video resurfaces of him wearing nothing but a towel

Things are continuing to heat up for Taylor Swift fans.

While all eyes are on Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, Swifties shifted their focus to a resurfaced video of the NFL star wearing nothing but a towel, as he enjoyed a spa day.

In the ESPN video posted on YouTube in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce received a spa treatment showing off his toned figure while shirtless for the majority of the session.

During his visit to the spa, Kelce is seen with a large smile as he’s submerged in bubbles during his treatment.

After he got rubbed down with detoxifying products, Swift’s boyfriend stepped out of the steamy room and yelled, "Wooo!" with excitement and described how "amazing" his spa session was.

Kelce wore nothing but a towel, visibly flaunting his fit physique. He ran his hands against his hairy chest and through his hair, while flexing his muscles.

The steamy resurfaced video sent the Swifties into a frenzy on social media, as fans continue to react to Swift's and Kelce’s relationship online.

"Taylor I get it," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote with a Gif of Kelce in the spa video.

Another comment read, "I'm so jealous of her."

"I just watched this way too many times, on loop," other fans wrote, as they gushed over Kelce’s appearance.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s teammates are rooting for the famous couple.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to their relationship and how it has been impacting their team as a whole.

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom, and she is part of the team," Mahomes told CBS Mornings.

"At first, I felt like everyone kind of stayed away – just let him do what he was doing," he added.

"Then he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning."

Mahomes additionally brought up how Swift and his wife, Brittany, have formed a special friendship as they support their men on the football field.

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well," he shared.

The "Bejeweled" singer and Brittany have been spotted on several occasions at the Kansas City Chief games, cheering excitedly from the stadiums.

"For me, it's Travis, man," Mahomes said. "He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It's been cool to kind of interact with her and see, because she's top tier at her profession . . . see how she drives and she becomes that. It's really cool to hear about and see."'

"Now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittney and Travis' eyes. It is really cool, and I'm glad that she's the person that she is . . . that's why I think her and Travis match so well."

Swift and Kelce first put their relationship on display in September when the pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs player's football game against the Chicago Bears. Swift sat in Travis' suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Since then, Swift has found herself back at stadiums, cheering on her man.