Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haters blasted by David Letterman: 'Shut up'

Taylor Swift might have angered a few Brads and Chads, infiltrating the conversation on football Sundays, but she's still got a David on her team.

Former late night host David Letterman came to the defense of Swift and bashed those hating on her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I don't think in the history of show business, in the history of popular culture, we've ever witnessed anything like this. Tremendous," Letterman said in a video shared on social media. "She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show," he said of Swift.

Letterman then touched upon the large amount of negative publicity their relationship has generated, shaming those who do not support them.

"We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. And the nonsense can't be more nonsensical. And the ugliness – God hopes it can't get any uglier. But that's all we hear. That's all we hear! So now, here's Taylor Swift who is a glowing, bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating Kelsey Grammer."

The comedian mistakenly identified the "Frasier" actor as Swift's new boyfriend, much to the amusement of his team, heard laughing in the background.

"And people go crazy," Letterman continued. "And the Kelsey Grammar people go, ‘Oh no no no, don’t bother us. We're all caught up in football. We don't want Taylor in football.' And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh we don’t want a footballer.'"

"And I say to both camps, this is such a lovely thing. Shut up. It's good for the footballers. It's good for Taylor Swift. And it's something positive and happy for the world." — David Letterman on haters of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Eventually, someone clarifies in the background that Letterman's intended reference is the two-time Super Bowl champion Kelce.

"And I say to both camps, this is such a lovely thing. Shut up. It's good for the footballers. It's good for Taylor Swift. And it's something positive and happy for the world," he emphasized.

Since September, when Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play, their relationship has been tabloid fodder. Swift has frequently been shown during television broadcasts and stadium jumbotrons while appearing at the games, something she has made clear that she cannot control.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told Time in December of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

NFL fans can expect a reprieve from Swift, though, as Super Bowl LVIII is not until Feb. 11. Swift is also embarking on another international stretch of her celebrated "Eras Tour," taking the stage in Tokyo beginning Feb. 7.

Despite a concert in the Asian city on Feb. 10, the "Bad Blood" singer is expected to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.