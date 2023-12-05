'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer shares Christmas plans with his seven kids: 'It's my dream'

Kelsey Grammer is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with his seven children.

The 68-year-old actor, who recently starred in the Paramount+ revival of his iconic sitcom "Frasier," shared his plans to spend Christmas at home with his family during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"We're going to be in L.A. We always wrestle with – well, should we just travel? But then, honestly, home is home. And it's nice to be home for Christmas and to celebrate and sit under the tree and have a fire and all the things we can still do," Grammer said.

"It's really lovely," he continued. "We have a magnificent family. And it's grown and grown throughout my years. You know, I'm up to seven kids and of all different ages. And it's fantastic."

"And if they can all be in the same room together and happy and smiling – nothing makes me happier. That'd be my Christmas present."

"But, you know, we'll see," Grammer added with a laugh. "Some days that doesn't work out so well. You know, because families are families. But that's my dream."

Grammer, who has been married four times, shares his eldest child, daughter Spencer Grammer, 40, with his first wife Doreen Alderman.

He is also father to daughter Greer Grammer, 31, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

The "Grand Isle" actor has daughter Mason Olivia, 22, and son Jude Gordon, 19, with his ex-wife Camille Grammer, 55. He married Kayte Walsh in 2011. Grammer and the U.K. native are parents to daughter Faith Evangeline, 11, and sons Kelsey Gabriel, 9, and Auden James, 7.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Grammer also reflected on the importance of faith in his life, and how it has helped him overcome challenging times.

"That's always been sort of a moving target," the "Jesus Revolution" star explained. "What's nice is I lost my faith for a long time. When I was younger. I got it back."

He continued, "Because God doesn't give up on you. Sometimes we close, and we just say, 'I'm not listening. I'm not here for this.' But then there He is. And that's been my experience."

"And I've been given great many, many things by virtue of the fact that there were other things more important to me. And the most important thing was a sense of faith."

Grammer also shared his thoughts on returning to the role of therapist Dr. Frasier Crane after almost 20 years.

The five-time Emmy Award winner originated the role during his stint on "Cheers" from 1984 to 1993 and starred in the hit sitcom's spinoff series "Frasier" for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. He reprised the role in the Paramount+ "Frasier" revival, which aired its season finale earlier this month.

"I wanted to prove to myself and to other people, of course, that Frasier was still interesting and still watchable and still funny," Grammer told Fox News Digital. "Those were important parts of it. But also, I thought there were more stories to tell about this character because there's more stories to tell in our own lives."

Grammer recalled that the massive ratings success of the 2018 "Roseanne" reboot led him to think it was time to bring "Frasier" back.

"Frasier certainly is as interesting as the Roseanne character or any number of other shows," he said. "And I thought, 'We can find a way for this to happen.' And we had a sort of ripe field to harvest as we always thought it would be a reflection of the relationship between me and my father, between me and my son. So that was always going to bookend things. And that was the foundational principle we talked to other writers about."

For the 10-episode revival, Grammer teamed up with showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris. In an October interview with The Wrap, Cristalli revealed that he set up a parody Twitter feed about getting a job as a writer for the sitcom called "Frasier for Hire."

Cristalli recalled that his agent sent the Twitter feed along with a "Frasier" spec script that he wrote to Grammer's producers, who initially rejected his idea for the revival. Cristalli later collaborated on a new "Frasier" pitch with former "How I Met Your Mother" showrunner Harris.

Cristalli told the outlet that Grammer and his producers chose their pitch after sifting through about 30 others.

"They have a kind of silliness that I liked," Grammer told Fox News Digital of Cristalli and Harris. "I was even drawn to it more because I thought – because in the past we had a kind of sense of how important we were and stuff. I thought, 'You know, maybe we maybe don't need to be so important. Maybe we just need to be kind of fun.' And I think that… we've achieved that.

The actor said he also wanted to dispel the idea that viewers wouldn't be interested in a "Frasier" revival or that fans wouldn't embrace it due to their love for the original series.

"A lot of people think it's an untouchable show," he explained. "There's a lot of sentiment from some of the past players. You know, it's like, 'Oh, it's a jewel. It should be left alone. You can't touch it.' And I don't think anything is that precious. I just don't, because I mean, it's like, ‘Come on.’ He's a living, breathing character. He's gone another 20 years. He might be interesting to catch up to. Let's have a look into his life and see."

Grammer continued, "And sure enough, he is kind of interesting and fun and still trying because he's still trying. He's in it with his whole heart. And that's how he's always been.

"I think the audience is always sort of behind the guy that sticks to it, you know?"

Though a second season of the "Frasier" revival has yet to be green-lit, Grammer said that he would be on board to return.

"We're just kicking it around now," he said. "I have an idea of what I'd like to do, but we'll get into stories as soon as somebody says, 'Please, let's do some more.'"