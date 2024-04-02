Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a romantic getaway, Tori Spelling recalls breaking point in marriage

King Charles III has regrets over raising his sons, Gwyneth Paltrow is not interested in a polyamory relationship

Travis Kelce in a white jacket holds Taylor Swift and leads her as they walk in NYC split Tori Spelling in a mesh black outfit looks at husband Dean McDermott on carpet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce jetted off to the Bahamas for romantic trip while Tori Spelling detailed the moment she "f---ing lost it" with her marriage. (Getty Images)

‘WILDEST DREAMS’ - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic Bahamas hideaway: What to know about Harbour Island. Continue reading here…

‘I F---ING LOST IT’ - Tori Spelling’s marriage to Dean McDermott hit a breaking point before divorce. Continue reading here…

King Charles in a black suit stands next to Princess Diana in a orange/red suit holding newborn Prince Harry

Regret that King Charles III harbors over raising his boys is connected to his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana, according to a royal expert. (Getty Images)

PAPA DON'T PREACH - King Charles’ regret about Prince Harry’s upbringing tied to Princess Diana: author. Continue reading here…

‘NO THANKS!’ - Gwyneth Paltrow says 'no' to polyamory relationship: 'One man kinda gal.' Continue reading here…

CANDID CONFESSIONS - Kate Winslet on filming 'absurd' sex scenes in new show with co-star who 'wanted to scare the s---' out of her. Continue reading here…

SHOP'S CLOSED - 'Home Improvement's Patricia Richardson not into a Tim Allen-rumored reboot, notes onscreen son is a ‘felon.’ Continue reading here…

Madisyn Shipman wears an orange and red dress on the carpet

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman modeled a playboy costume worn by Sally Field. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

A BUNNY SURPRISE - Nickelodeon child star-turned-Playboy model poses in Sally Field’s bunny suit. Continue reading here…

BYE, BYE BRADY - Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend pictured for the first time together since she denied cheating on Tom Brady. Continue reading here…

BEHIND BARS - Former MTV reality star Connor Smith arrested on grooming charges after year-long manhunt. Continue reading here…

Ken Jennings behind the podium in a black suit and paterned tie for "Jeopardy!"

The beloved game show 'Jeopardy!' just turned 60 years old. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

‘JEOPARDY!’ TURNS 60 - Game show's new hosts, outraged fans and 'woke' questions in spotlight. Continue reading here…

