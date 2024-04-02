Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a romantic getaway, Tori Spelling recalls breaking point in marriage

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘WILDEST DREAMS’ - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic Bahamas hideaway: What to know about Harbour Island. Continue reading here…
‘I F---ING LOST IT’ - Tori Spelling’s marriage to Dean McDermott hit a breaking point before divorce. Continue reading here…
PAPA DON'T PREACH - King Charles’ regret about Prince Harry’s upbringing tied to Princess Diana: author. Continue reading here…
‘NO THANKS!’ - Gwyneth Paltrow says 'no' to polyamory relationship: 'One man kinda gal.' Continue reading here…
CANDID CONFESSIONS - Kate Winslet on filming 'absurd' sex scenes in new show with co-star who 'wanted to scare the s---' out of her. Continue reading here…
SHOP'S CLOSED - 'Home Improvement's Patricia Richardson not into a Tim Allen-rumored reboot, notes onscreen son is a ‘felon.’ Continue reading here…
A BUNNY SURPRISE - Nickelodeon child star-turned-Playboy model poses in Sally Field’s bunny suit. Continue reading here…
BYE, BYE BRADY - Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend pictured for the first time together since she denied cheating on Tom Brady. Continue reading here…
BEHIND BARS - Former MTV reality star Connor Smith arrested on grooming charges after year-long manhunt. Continue reading here…
‘JEOPARDY!’ TURNS 60 - Game show's new hosts, outraged fans and 'woke' questions in spotlight. Continue reading here…
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA