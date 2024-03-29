Nickelodeon child star-turned-Playboy model poses in Sally Field’s bunny suit

When Madisyn Shipman hopped into her latest photo shoot for Playboy, she was in for a surprise.

The former child star, who played Kenzie Bell in Nickelodeon’s "Game Shakers," is a content creator for the outlet’s online platform.

Fans on the digital hub can pay their favorite creators for exclusive access to photos, video calls and other messaging features. It encourages creators to "express themselves, their creativity and their sexualities unapologetically."

According to the 21-year-old, she was debating between modeling a red or black bunny suit when someone at the Playboy office found a mysterious pink vintage suit in the basement.

"No one knew whose suit it was," Shipman explained to Fox News Digital. "We thought it was just a one-off. … I tried it on, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is beautiful.’ It’s got beautiful wings on it. The structure, the way that this suit was created, it took me back to a time … I was thinking late ‘80s, early ‘90s,maybe early 2000s. But we were just guessing around."

Two days before Shipman transformed herself into Cupid, she came across a photo on Facebook. It was Sally Field modeling the same suit.

After some digging, Playboy verified that the costume was the same one worn by the Oscar winner.

"The fact that I have her suit, and I’ve been wearing it, and it’s been tailored to my body was wild," Shipman shared. "It was a whole fiasco of whether I could even wear the suit for these photos. It was kind of a rushed experience of what was going to happen with this suit. Can I take photos? Can I not? Does this need to go into [the] archives? How does this work?"

"It got cleared," the pinup pointed out. "I got to do my shoot, and it was truly just the most beautiful experience of my life."

Playboy confirmed to Fox News Digital that Field, 77, was poised to wear the curve-hugging costume for her 1986 cover. However, she wore a black bunny suit instead. The original photos of Field in the pink suit were never published by the magazine.

"There’s so much honor that I have and … respect that I have for Sally Field," said Shipman. "I’m so beyond grateful that I have the honor of wearing [her suit]. It was perfectly made for her. … It’s only been worn by her and me, which is crazy."

According to Playboy, Shipman is one of its leading content creators. On the anniversary of the original Chicago club’s opening — Leap Day 1960 — the online platform rebranded itself as "The Playboy Club." Its creators, including Shipman, are "Bunnies."

The first issue of Playboy, a men's lifestyle magazine, was published in 1953. The outlet, which featured Marilyn Monroe as its first cover girl, promised "humor, sophistication and spice." By the 1970s, the outlet had more than 7 million readers, and it inspired raunchier imitations such as Penthouse and Hustler.

Competition and the internet reduced circulation, and the number of issues published annually was cut. In 2015, Playboy ceased publishing images of naked women, citing the proliferation of nudity on the internet. The publication restored traditional risqué images in 2017, but the magazine was ultimately shuttered in 2020.

In December 2021, Playboy launched "Centerfold" with Cardi B as its spokesperson as a place "for creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity." The name was eventually dropped as Playboy integrated the platform into its overall brand.

Shipman said Playboy has given her the outlet to freely express her sexuality.

"It’s been truly everything and more than I could have asked for," Shipman explained. "Going from Nickelodeon to Playboy is a whole 180. I’m sure a lot of people didn’t see that coming. But, for me, this was my chance to reclaim my sexuality. I’ve had some hardships in life in terms of my sexuality and how I see myself. This has been a way for me to reclaim my power and say, ‘I’m proud of what I have. I’m grateful. I love my body. I’m so confident in myself.’

"I’ve been able to do that with Playboy," she continued. "I feel like if I had done this with a different company behind me, I don’t think it would’ve been the same experience. I have so much love around me at all times. I know that I can reach out to anyone in that office any time of the day, and they have my best interest at heart. And that’s the biggest thing when you’re working with such an iconic brand, that they have their creator’s best interest at heart. I’m so grateful to be part of such a legacy brand."

Since Shipman has announced her involvement with Playboy, she’s received plenty of praise — and backlash. She described being told "everything under the sun" on social media.

"I feel like people in this day and age are so angry," said Shipman. "I just let people talk. … I don’t partake in it just because it’s not worth my time. It’s not worth my energy. I’m not going to give someone the satisfaction of knocking me down whenever they’re behind a screen. … No one’s ever going to be 100% satisfied.

"People are entitled to their own opinions," she reflected. "But my biggest thing is, if you don’t like what I post, unfollow me. Don’t look. Why would you take time out of your busy day to go and comment on someone’s page and be negative? ... I don’t understand it, but to each their own. I’m not going to let it affect me. I’m just going to keep on my merry way and be happy and focus on what’s good in my life."

Shipman has gotten numerous requests from her followers. And they’ve gotten more unique.

"One person wanted me to sit on cakes," she chuckled. "I really don’t understand why other than cake on cake, maybe, but I don’t know. There are some funny requests, but there’s good energy behind it. It’s nothing crazy or overly sexual. The people that I do chat with on my account know that I’m not an overly sexual person. … These people are supportive of me and don’t try to push back on my boundaries. At the end of the day, I want it to be a healthy relationship where I’m not overthinking the situation.

"I haven’t done the cake-sitting video," she said. "Maybe I should. I don’t know."

Shipman said she isn’t comfortable doing nudity. The platform leaves that decision up to its creators.

"I think, with everything, you’re going to be more comfortable the longer you do it," she said. "And I feel like, with certain people, I do have a connection with them. I do show a little bit more to some people. But at the end of the day, I’m not pushing back on my boundaries just because it’s not what I’m comfortable with. … But that’s one of the great things about Playboy. You aren’t forced to do something you’re not comfortable doing. … You’re showing your body, but you also want it to be a safe space."

Since launching her content, Shipman has been able to self-fund her music career. She’s looking forward to releasing more songs for fans who grew up with her, as well as curious listeners alike.

"I’m planning for a mid-summer release," she gushed. "That’s kind of where my head’s at. But I wouldn’t have had the luxury to do that if it wasn’t for Playboy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.