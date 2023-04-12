Taylor Swift fans slam Nick Cannon after he jokes that he would 'absolutely' have a baby with the singer

Taylor Swift fans vented their fury on social media after Nick Cannon joked that he would "absolutely" have a baby with the singer.

The 42-year-old entertainer, who is already a father to 12 children with six different women, made the remarks during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" while discussing whether he was still open to having more kids.

"If I said to you, ‘Nick, Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with you.' Would that do it?" Stern, 69, asked Cannon on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

"Absolutely, I'm in! Let's go," "The Masked Singer" host quipped. "That's the one. I'm all in!"

"What is it about her?" co-host Robin Quivers asked.

"First of all, she's an amazing songwriter and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so open and vulnerable with all of her music since she was a young girl," Cannon replied.

The "All That" alum jokingly added that he and Swift both have experience with dating in the spotlight.

"Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon said with a laugh. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I.' We would probably really understand each other."

Stern then noted that the "Blank Space" hitmaker had reportedly split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

"You know I know that, Howard! My Spidey-senses is tingling," Cannon joked.

"I would love it if you had a baby with Taylor Swift," Stern said. "I think it would be fantastic."

"Me too!" Nick exclaimed while laughing. "I think it would be amazing."

The television personality shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon shares sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 5 months, and daughter Powerful, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Abby De La Rosa and Cannon are parents to daughter Beautiful, 3 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 1. The former "Wild N' Out" host shares 7-month-old son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott shared late son Zen and welcomed daughter Halo, 2 months, in December.

Swift, 33, is reportedly newly single after she and Alwyn, 32, recently called it quits. According to "Entertainment Tonight," which was first to report the news last weekend, "it was not dramatic," and was an "amicable" split.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told the outlet.

Some of the 12-time Grammy Award winner's fans were not amused by Cannon's comments, which they slammed as "misogynistic," "rude" and "gross" on social media.

One social media user wrote, "I have a really great sense of humor but this ain't it. In fact it's gross that this would even be a topic and something said out loud. Respect women."

"Imagine if he'd said that The Rock can now carry his baby, or Jason Momoa," tweeted another user. "He wouldn't, right? Even if they could carry babies. And it's because a man won't violate another man's bodily autonomy without expecting a fight. But a woman? Available to every man, right? No consent?"

"Taylor Swift has been single for one day (publicly) and already s----- men are seeing her as an available womb. That's what we're talking about when we're talking about reflexive straight cis male misogyny."

One fan wrote, "Nothing has ever showcased Nick Cannon's disgusting misogyny quite like him publicly saying he wants to impregnate a famous stranger. I can't fathom thinking that was an okay thing to say, even if it's a 'joke'. Like wtf."

"How misogynistic and pathetic of both Stern and Cannon to suggest this, even in so-called "jest," another added.

Representatives for Cannon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.