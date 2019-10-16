'Tarzan' star Ron Ely's wife killed at their California home: source

“Tarzan” actor Ron Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen, was killed at their Southern California home, a source who spoke to a family member told Fox News on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department said deputies shot and killed a suspect linked to the death of a woman the day before, but would not confirm the victims' identities or the home's owner.

They noted that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff's department told Fox News officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when they found the dead woman inside the home, "a victim of an apparent homicide."

LOS ANGELES POLICE RESPOND TO FIGHT DURING ‘JOKER’ SCREENING

Authorities secured the area and searched for the suspect, who was found on the property. The deputies attempted to gain "verbal control" of the suspect, who then posed a threat to officers. Multiple deputies opened fire, killing him.

No deputies were injured.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Those involved with the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which police told Fox News is routine following an officer-involved shooting.

Ely, 81, is best known for playing Tarzan in the 1966-1968 television series of the same name. He also had recurring roles in shows like “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear if Ely was in the house at the time of the slaying, but officials said an elderly man was there and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.