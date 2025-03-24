'White Lotus' alum Jennifer Coolidge says her 'weirdo' role helped improve her sex life

Jennifer Coolidge is reflecting on her epic role in "The White Lotus."

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 63-year-old actress – who portrayed Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the popular Max series – opened up about how her "weirdo" role impacted her dating life off-screen.

"Even though I play a complete weirdo in ‘White Lotus,’ cute guys come up to me," Coolidge told the outlet. "This is far better than ‘American Pie’ because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game."

‘THE WHITE LOTUS’: JENNIFER COOLIDGE ON REPRISING HER ROLE AND BEING A 'SEX ICON’

"European men like the idea of sleeping with an older woman more than Americans do," she later added. "I think I have to go overseas then."

Coolidge's character was killed off in the season 2 finale. While the death still stings, she said she was eventually able to move on.

"You have to be a good sport about it, but I went, ‘Oh, really? Really?’ I whined and then just let it go," she said.

Looking back on her career, Coolidge – whose other notable roles include Stifler's mom in "American Pie" and Paulette Bonafonté in "Legally Blonde" – said she was often typecaste due to her lack of knowledge in "how to play the game" in Hollywood.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I got very odd jobs – I had no guidance at all," she said. "I didn’t know how to play the game. I played a lot of highly strung rich women – people thought, ‘Oh, that’s just what she does.'"

"I sabotaged myself, and I’d say this to any young person: when the wave comes, have the guts to stay on," she added. "I was a sure bet, I got so many good jobs in a row. I have huge regrets – I was deeply depressed for a very long time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the actress, who is currently promoting the upcoming thriller "Riff Raff" alongside Bill Murray and Pete Davidson, said she's grateful for every opportunity.

"I’ve been around a long time and just cannot believe the people I’ve got to work with over the past few years," she said. "People I never thought I would be included on a cast with."