Glen Powell credits Sydney Sweeney with idea to 'lean into' dating rumors during press tour

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had 'authentic chemistry' while filming 'Anyone But You'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Glen Powell gave Sydney Sweeney credit for leaning into the dating rumors while they promoted their rom-com, "Anyone But You."

Powell and Sweeney's flirty friendship was forged while filming "Anyone But You" and instantly had fans questioning if the relationship would turn romantic. In the film, which hit theaters Dec. 22, the pair actually don't like each other but pretend to be a couple.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart," Powell told Business Insider. "She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing."

Despite their co-star chemistry, the two have repeatedly insisted they are just friends. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino while Powell was dating model Gigi Paris for part of the time the pair filmed in Australia.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell smile on red carpet

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's on-set chemistry sparked romance rumors. (Getty Images)

Videos of Powell and Sweeney filming fueled romance rumors after Powell and Paris called it quits in April.

Leaning into the relationship speculation was hard for Powell amid his breakup.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," he explained. "I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy. So, it was a little harder for me."

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on TV

Sydney Sweeney giggles at Glen Powell during an appearance on TV. (Getty Images)

During an interview with the "Today" show, Hoda Kotb asked if there was "a little romance" going on at any point.

Throughout the interview, Sweeney and Powell shared looks, and the "Euphoria" star couldn't stop giggling.

While Sweeney laughed in response to the question about their relationship status, Powell said, "No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really great."

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney denied they were ever romantic. (Getty Images)

"I find that Sydney is one of the few people I have worked with who is so impressive in front of the camera and behind the camera," he told Business Insider. "She is an executive producer on this movie.

Sydney Sweeney in a transparent off-white dress shows her bra split shows back of her dress with a dropping back

Sydney Sweeney poses at the "Anyone But You" premiere. (Getty Images)

"She has such an impressive sense of marketing, story, what is new and fresh and cool. She's an impressive person, and what she does on screen is electric. I would work with her again in a heartbeat."

