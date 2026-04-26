Sydney Sweeney rocks eye-catching corset while belting tunes with celebrity friends at Stagecoach

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Sydney Sweeney turned up the heat at Stagecoach over the weekend.

The "Euphoria" actress, 28, took center stage at her SYRN pop-up saloon in Indio, Calif., where celebrity friends such as Riley Green, Chase Rice, Diplo, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Lance Bass took part in impromptu karaoke sessions with partygoers.

In a series of videos posted to SYRN's Instagram Stories, Sweeney — who was rocking a baby blue corset paired with a white mini-skirt - first took the mic to introduce her special guest Chase Rice. The pair, with the help of the crowd, sang Rice's hit song, "Cruise."

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In another clip, Sweeney belted out the 'NSYNC song "Bye Bye Bye" with boy band member, Lance Bass.

In a nod to Garth Brooks, Sweeney sang "Friends In Low Places" on Friday night with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and boyfriend Scooter Braun. On Saturday, the actress sang the same song with Riley Green — whose set was canceled after an emergency evacuation due to weather.

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On Saturday night, Stagecoach guests were forced to evacuate the festival grounds due to high winds.

"Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates," the Stagecoach app shared around 7:45 p.m., via Variety.

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At the time of the announcement, Marshmello was 15 minutes into his DJ set at the Honkeytonk tent, and there was a growing crowd outside the T-Mobile Mane Stage, waiting for Journey to come on.

Neither Green or Journey were able to play their sets, despite the evacuation being lifted two hours later.

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Lainey Wilson, who headlined on Saturday after the evacuation was lifted, brought Green and Little Big Town to the stage.

"I know how excited all of you were to see Riley Green tonight, so I think you need to do a song," Wilson said, via Billboard. After a roar from the crowd, Green performed his 2019 hit "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."