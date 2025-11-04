Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney gained 35 pounds, suffered concussion filming new movie

'Euphoria' star transformed grandmother's shed in Idaho into gym to train for Christy Martin biopic

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film ‘Americana’ Video

Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film ‘Americana’

The actress plays the role of Penny Jo, a young waitress in a small town with dreams of being a country singer (Courtesy Lionsgate).

Sydney Sweeney packs a punch both on and off the screen.

The "Euphoria" star shared how she transformed her body — and her grandmother’s backyard — to prepare for her new movie, "Christy."

Sweeney portrays boxing trailblazer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic and said she gained 35 pounds to play the role, training like a professional fighter in her home state of Idaho.

"It was so much fun though, because I grew up in Idaho with my family, and my grandma’s my neighbor. And I turned her shed into my ‘Rocky’ gym," Sweeney told "Good Morning America." 

SYDNEY SWEENEY SHARES HOLLYWOOD'S DISTURBING BEAUTY DEMAND WHEN SHE WAS 16 YEARS OLD

"I put flooring in and boxing bags, and I brought my trainers up there. And I had a boxing coach and a weight trainer. And every single day I would weight train in the morning and night, then I'd box for like two or three hours a day."

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney poses on the red carpet wearing a strapless red satin gown; Photo of her as "Christy" in boxing movie

Actress Sydney Sweeney is seen in character, right, as legendary boxer Christy Martin during the upcoming biopic.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Black Bear Pic)

Sweeney said she fueled her transformation with "protein shake after protein shake," and the intense regimen even led to some battle scars on set.

"We were knocking each other out. We were getting bloody noses. I got a concussion," she revealed. "We were actually fighting."

Sydney Sweeney gained 35 pounds to portray the boxer. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The actress said her connection to the story went deeper than the physical challenge.

"[Christy] was a professional boxer who came up during a time when women in the sport were unpopular," Sweeney said. "She was a trailblazer for women boxers. She ends up marrying her trainer … who unfortunately manipulates her, and she becomes a victim of domestic violence. And when she tries to leave him for the love of her life, who was a woman, he shoots and stops her."

SYDNEY SWEENEY FEELS LIKE A 'CAGED ANIMAL' IN HOLLYWOOD, BUT FINDS FREEDOM IN FLAUNTING HER CURVES

The true story of Martin — known as "The Coal Miner’s Daughter" — captivated Sweeney, who also serves as a producer on the film.

"I remember when I got on the first Zoom with the director, I said, ‘I don’t care, I want to produce this. I just want to be a part of telling her story,' because I think that, like Christy says, she wants it to save lives, and I want to be a part of telling that and, hopefully, opening doors for other people.

"It's unbelievable. I wanted to lose myself for this."

Sydney Sweeney in New York City, wearing a belted leather trench coat styled as a mini dress with nude knee-high boots and sunglasses.

Sydney Sweeney outside "Good Morning America" Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

And to make the experience even more surreal, the real Christy Martin was on set watching Sweeney step into her gloves.

"It was so fun having her there, especially when we were doing the fighting scenes," Sweeney said. "I could hear her at the bottom of the ring going, ‘Hit her with a left hook!’ Like, ‘You know what I’m going to do, Christy!’"

The "Anyone But You" actress turned heads Tuesday as she stepped out in Manhattan, wearing a short leather trench jacket — and nothing underneath.

Sydney Sweeney walking on a sidewalk in New York City, wearing a belted leather trench-coat styled as a mini-dress, nude knee-high boots, and sunglasses

Sweeney was photographed outside the studio where her interview was taped in a racy look. (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The star’s eye-catching ensemble featured a nude leather Sportmax trench coat styled as a dress, matching knee-high boots and a Miu Miu bag. She completed the bold look with tinted sunglasses.

Sweeney, who rose to fame for her role in "Euphoria," portrayed Cassie Howard, a high school student known for her complex relationships and struggles with self-worth and validation.

She even teased what’s next for the upcoming third season of "Euphoria," saying, "The only thing I can say is it’s about God. Some people are going to find God, some are going to need God."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

