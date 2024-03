Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Suzanne Somers was honored by the cast of "Step by Step" nearly five months after her death.

Somers died from breast cancer at her home in Palm Desert on Oct. 15. She was 76.

On Sunday, her former "Step by Step" co-stars reunited at '90s Con and shared some of her legacy working on television for decades as a leading actress.

Christopher Castile, Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Christine Lakin, Jason Marsden and Sasha Mitchell reunited for the first time in years.

"Step by Step" debuted in 1991 and ran for seven seasons before its last episode aired in 1998.

Duffy and Somers starred as single parents Frank Lambert and Carol Foster, who fell in love, married and joined their families together. Not only were the newlyweds starting over again as adults, they each had three children and created a new idea of family.

"Suzanne gave the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts, and she was a person of immense style and glamour in her real life, and I will never forget [that] and I still have them. One Christmas, she gave me a pair of Prada, cashmere tights," Keanan said, per People magazine.

"Okay, so it's Prada. You know, fancy and everything. But beyond that, she was like, 'These will keep you warm. And even if you have a long skirt, you could just wear these underneath to keep you warm.' [It was] so sweet. She will be missed."

"I think watching her as a young person, [I] would see her on television. I watched a lot of reruns growing up, so I knew 'Three's Company.' I didn't know 'Dallas,' sorry," Lakin said.

She continued, "Growing up with her and watching her as a woman, as a businesswoman, as someone who was a huge star who had a bright light, who was so gorgeous, who was also so down to Earth and someone I just really admired. She was someone that made me think, as a young female in Hollywood, you can be kind and you can be generous and you can be successful and all of those things don't have to be mutually exclusive.

"She was so sweet and loving. Her heart was so big, and we really miss her."

Watson, who played her daughter Angela on the show, formed a core memory with Suzanne.

"For me, it was being able to do the mother-daughter reunion pageant where we tap dance together and sang ... That was so amazing. Like, the highlight of my career," she said.

Shortly after her death in October, Duffy honored Somers with a moving tribute to his friend.

"As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed. For that brief moment it was unbelievable," he posted on Instagram. "But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on."

He added, "I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality.

"What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you."

The "Three's Company" actress was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

Somers married her second husband, television host Alan Hamel, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship with each other.

In addition to son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.