Suzanne Somers' husband says her spirit still lives on after death: ‘Strange things’ are happening

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, shared that he experienced "very strange" spirits after her death.

"Three things happened the same day that were very strange," Hamel revealed to Page Six.

He described how "a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen and the living room and the dining room."

Hamel explained that the hummingbird "hovered" in front of a framed picture of the couple in their breakfast nook. He noted that the bird "landed on top and stayed there."

Another example of how the "Three’s Company" star’s spirit showed up in their Palm Springs home is that "the fireplace started all by itself." Afterward, "some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer."

Hamel, 87, added that, before he goes to sleep, "I feel her laying beside me."

"I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife. I’m convinced of it. … I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere. … after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something."

Somers died in October after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. She was 76.

Hamel detailed how he copes with his beloved wife’s death as he surrounds himself with family.

"The time when I’m with my family … and I have one of my moments when I have to leave, I go into the bedroom. … I’m alone there. And I feel her presence. Once I interact with her presence, I go back and interact with the family."

He noted that Somers’ grandchildren have shared similar stories about feeling the late actress’ presence.

"I hope it’s all true," Hamel said. "It certainly makes the grieving process a lot easier. If it is, we’ll be reunited."

The "Step by Step" actress had conversations about the afterlife with her husband before her death.

"We joked about it. Before she was sick. Before the last chapter," Hamel shared. "We joked about when one of us passed, it would likely be me because I’m 10 years older."

Before her tragic death, Somers made sure her husband knew how much he was adored even after she died.

During a pre-recorded message shared at one of her memorials, Somers sang a rendition of Leon Russell's 1970 classic, "A Song for You," according to People magazine.

"It took me two weeks to rehearse this song before I could sing it without crying," Somers said. "It reminds me of that beautiful quote, 'Music is what feelings sound like.'"



Hamel told People the song was particularly meaningful for the couple, calling it "our song."

"Suzanne sang it to me every night on stage in Las Vegas," Hamel added. "Whenever she sang it, Suzanne cried, I cried and so did every single person in the audience."

The beloved actress had two memorials, one in Palm Desert and another in her hometown of San Bruno, California. The desert memorial was themed "Tequila & Tributes."



Hamel told People at the time, "Suzanne loved cocktail parties, and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert."

Somers married Hamel, her second husband, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship.

In addition to son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.

